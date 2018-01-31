Black History Month 2018 celebrations in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI – South Florida residents have numerous opportunities to celebrate Black History the entire month of February.

The Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board (BAAB), along with various community based organizations, have scheduled a number of events that pay homage to the African American diaspora as well as this year’s national theme: “African Americans in Times of War.”

The Black Affairs Advisory Board is also highlighting its I Support B.O.B. (Black Owned Businesses) campaign by designating “Flash Mob for B.O.B.” events.

Following is a list of countywide events and activities commemorating Black History Month. Events with an asterisk (*) are sponsored or co-sponsored by the Black Affairs Advisory Board’s Heritage Planning Committee. For more information, visit Miami-Dade County Black Affairs.

For information regarding the month’s events, contact Black Affairs Program Director Retha Boone at 305-375-4606.

Black History Month 2018 Calendar of Events

* Thursday, February 1, 2018

“The Sights and Sounds of Our Heritage” @ 6-9 p.m.

Sponsored by Miami-Dade Vice Chairwoman Audrey Edmonson (District 3) and co-sponsored by the Black Affairs Advisory Board and the Historic Lyric Theater Complex

An elegant evening reception featuring art, fashion and cultural representative of the African Diaspora;

Black Archives Historic Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater & Cultural Arts Complex

819 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33128

* Friday, February 2, 2018

Black History Month Kickoff, @ 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Featuring entertainment, unveiling of “Vessels 2018: Women of Substance” and “Triumphant Spirits 2018: African American Men” exhibit-curated by MUCE; Kinad African American Museum exhibit, entertainment & “Soul Food Truck” invasion.

Stephen P. Clark Government Center- 111 NW 1st Street, Miami, Florida 33128

Details: (305) 375-4606 Or visit: www.miamidade.gov/baab

Saturday, February 3, 2018

“To Ray with Love”: A tribute to an American music icon starring Maceo Parker and featuring the Ray Charles Orchestra & the Raelettes” @ 8 p.m.

South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center– 10950 S.W. 211th Street, Cutler Bay, Florida 33189

Ticketed Event, Details: (786) 573-5300

Friday, February 9, 2018

‘S.O.O.T. Movie: Spoken Word documentary featuring Liberty City residents and advocates @

5 – 7:30 p.m.

Presented by Miami Dade Commissioner Audrey Edmonson (District 3) and the Miami Children’s Initiative

Sandrell Rivers Theater

6101 NW 7th Avenue, Miami, Florida 33127 Details: (305) 636-2331

Saturday, February 10, 2018

Annual Trayvon Martin Peace March Featuring Celebrity Host Faizon Love @ 8 a.m.

Miami Carol City Park

3201 NW 185th Street, Miami Gardens, Florida 33056

Details: (786) 504-4235 info@trayvonmartinfoundation.org

Sunday, February 11, 2018

Free Gospel Concert with “Melvin Williams of the Williams’ Brothers featuring the Miami Mass Choir” @ 5 p.m.

Adrienne Arsht Center-Knight Concert Hall

1300 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, Florida 33132

(Reservations Required) (305) 949-6722

* Wednesday, February 14, 2018

Valentine’s Pop Up Shop” #Black Love” featuring, Valentine themed gifts, Silent Auction and Pop Up Photo Booth @ 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Stephen P. Clark Government Center Lobby – 111 NW 1st Street, Miami, Florida 33128 (305) 375-4606

* Thursday, February 15, 2018

Community Health Fair @ 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Co-Sponsored by Curley’s House of Style & the Florida Department of Health hosts mobile health units and health related interactive events.

6051 NW 6th Court, Miami, Florida 33127

Contact: Praveena Saxena (786) 216-9230

Friday, February 16, 2018

“Getting to Zero” Health Fair @ 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Stephen P. Clark Government Center – 111 NW 1st Street, Miami, Florida 33128

Featuring information on HIV diagnosis and prevention, Food Trucks and Health Information

Details: Erika Coello (786) 566-6651

Friday, February 16, 2018

Black Lounge Film Series presents “Sammy Davis Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me” a documentary @ 6 p.m.

Directed by Sam Pollard, the film follows Overtown’s microscopic lens into examining segregation,

Black entertainment and Davis’ role.

Ticketed Event: General Admission: $16.00/$5 Admission for Overtown Residents (ID is required)

Overtown Performing Arts Center – 1074 NW 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33136

Details: Harris Public Relations (786) 897-8854

See also: Black Lounge Film Series presents: “Sammy Davis Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me”

* Saturday, February 17, 2018

“Black Heritage Festival 2018” from Noon-4 p.m.

Presented by Miami-Dade Commissioner Barbara J. Jordan (District 1) & City of Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Erhabor Ighodaro (featuring African Fashions, dancers, food trucks, entertainment and vendors

Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex

3000 NW 199th Street, Miami Gardens, Florida 33056

Details: (305) 474-3011 or visit Miami Dade Advocacy

Saturday, February 17, 2018

Perez Art Museum Fifth Annual Reception & Fundraiser @ 7 – 9 p.m.

PAMM Fund for African American Art annual effort to promote membership funding to continue the acquisition of artworks by African American artists and related programming.

1103 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, Florida 33132

Ticketed event: *Prices vary Details: Addy Castellanos @ acastellanos@pamm.org (305) 375-1707

*Sunday, February 18, 2018

“Music in the Park in honor of Black History Month” @ 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Presented by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime (District 2)

Arcola Lakes Park- 1301 NW 83rd Street, Miami, FL 33147

Details: (305) 694-2779 or visit Miami Dade Advocacy

Twenty-Fifth Annual Commemorative Service and Tenth Annual “Youth Talent on Parade” @ 3 p.m.

Sponsored by the Lemon City Heritage Committee

The Historic City of Miami Cemetery – 800 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida – Details: (305) 638-5800

* Thursday, February 22, 2018

Miami-Dade County Small Business Development Division Vendor Outreach Event from 10 a.m. -Noon

Florida Memorial University-Smith Conference Center

15800 NW 42nd Avenue, Miami Gardens, Florida 33054 Details: (305) 375-3155

Black Affairs Advisory Board’s Annual Law Enforcement and Emergency Services Career Fair from 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

Florida Memorial University-Smith Conference Center

15800 NW 42nd Avenue, Miami Gardens, Florida 33054

Details: (305) 375-4606 or visit Miami Dade Black Advisory Board

* Friday, February 23, 2018

Black History Month Closeout Celebration from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Featuring Food Trucks, Marching Bands, the Miami-Dade County Technobus & entertainment co-hosted by the City of Miami Police Department & Miami Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board

Northwest 2nd Avenue & NW Third Street to NW 6th Street – Details: (305) 375-4606

* Saturday, February 24, 2018

Macy’s & Miami-Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board Black History Month Celebration @ 2 p.m.

Macy’s Aventura Store-2nd Floor Fashion Store

19535 Biscayne Boulevard – Details: (305) 375-4606

* Sunday, February 25, 2018

South Dade Gospel Fest featuring “The Jones Family Singers” and the South Florida Ministers of Music @ 5 p.m.

Sponsored by Miami-Dade Commissioners Dennis Moss (District 9) & Daniella Levine-Cava (District 8) in conjunction with the Black Affairs Advisory Board and the South Dade Gospelfest Committee

South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

10950 SW 211th Street, Cutler Bay, Florida 33189

Ticketed Event: (786) 573-5300

Black History Month 2018 TOURS, EXHIBITS & SPECIAL COMMUNITY EVENTS

February 1-28, 2018

Black Police Precinct & Courthouse Museum (Open Tuesday–Saturday-10 a.m.- 4 p.m.)

480 NW 11th Street, Miami, Florida 33136 (305) 329-2513 of visit Historical Black Precinct

February 1-28, 2018

CHAT Miami Tours

Cultural Heritage Alliance for Tourism—specialized tours highlighting Miami’s heritage and urban communities (786) 507-8500 or Toll free: (866) 859-3930.

February 1-28, 2018

“The City of North Miami presents a tribute to Black History”

Various events honoring Black History Month

Contact: (305) 895-9840

Details: www.NorthMiamiFl.gov/celebrate

February 2-4, 2018

February 2, 2018

“Lyric Live All Stars Season 4” @ 6 p.m.

Tickets: www.LyricLiveAllstars.eventbrite.com

February 3, 2018

Blaxploitation Film Marathon from10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Featuring a day of back-to-back Blaxploitation films

Film Schedule available at: www.BlackMovieMarathon.eventbrite.com

February 4, 2018

Superbowl Watch Party & Cigar Lounge @ 5 p.m.

Featuring music, food vendors, cash bar and premium cigars and more!

Must RSVP to attend or purchase VIP tickets: www.LyricSuperBowlParty.eventbrite.com

February 4-10 , & 1-28, 2018

Florida Memorial University’s Homecoming: “FMU Loves You-Love Us Back” & Black History Month Observance

Various events presented by South Florida’s only HBCU (Historically Black College/University)

15800 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Miami Gardens, Florida 33054

Details: (305) 626-3658// website: www.fmuniv.edu

February 5-9, 2018

Black Tech Week

Featuring the latest in tech news, interactive workshops centered on technology, innovation & creativity

Founders: Felicia Hatcher Pearson and Derick Pearson

Ticketed: (305) 482-1832 Details: Black Tech Week

February 23-25, 2018

The Annual Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival Weekend honoring the Legacy of the great artist

Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater

819 NW 2nd Avenue. Miami, Florida 33136

Hosted by the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater- Ticketed event

Details: Annual Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival Weekend or (305) 623-3063

Melton Mustafa

February 10-25, 2018

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts’ Black History Month Programming

Performances featuring Gladys Knight, Motown Originals Review; George Benson and the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater

(All Ticketed events) Box Office 305.949.6722 Toll-Free: 877.949.6722