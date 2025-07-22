Black Champion Sound Collaborates with King Addies

NEW YORK – Immigration drama no challenge for Black Champion Sound, U.S. access granted. Jamaica’s Black Champion Sound has teamed up with King Addies. They have received a work permit visa from the United States. Best of all, they are now accepting bookings and media appearances in the USA for July and August 2025.

Black Champion’s Story

Black Champion was established by Lans Francis in Old Harbour’s Spring Village community in St. Catherine Jamaica, in 1984. They were created during the famous Rub-A-Dub era. It started as six bass speakers and a simple public address system. This sound system helped the living legend Beenie Man improve his performance skills in the 1980s.

In 1990, the sound was upgraded to professional equipment and speakers, giving the brand a sharper image and bigger ambitions. Francis put together a team of skilled selectors to create his dream. The team included Clayton, Bunny, Panther, Juicy, Teeta Pow, Mental, and Raygon.

They performed at events with the top sounds of Jamaica during that time. This includes: – Classique – Stone Love – Body Guard – Bass Odyssey – Inner City – Metro Media – Super D – Super Saint – Exodus Nuclear – Jam Rock – Black Cat – Kilimanjaro

With the authentic Jamaican Sound System Culture environment being immensely steeped in the bravado of soundclash competition, many of such events evolved into clashes at some point of the night, and Black Champion’s formidable performances under pressure established the sound as a force to be reckoned with island-wide.

Under the management of Kenny Gayle, and new owner Oneil Martin, Black Champion’s traditional “passive” sound system was relocated to Tryall St. Elizabeth in 2015, and was re-built to power 3 full walls of speakers, with double 18s in bass to complement the sound’s exclusive Reggae Dancehall dubplate collection.

In 2019, Christopher Lloyd came on board as new management, tasked with taking the brand worldwide. Armed with a new squad of dynamic, young selectors DJ Gravity, DJ Fyah Jav, Bushman Hype, Bad Indian, and DJ Mark, in 2025 Black Champion is known as one of the baddest sound systems on Jamaica’s notorious south coast, which is the hotspot for original sound system culture and home to some of the most competitive sound systems in present day Jamaica.

Over 40 years, Black Champion has shown their skill in crowd control at many famous events. – The “Jack Sprat Festival” took place in Treasure Beach in 2015 and 2016. – Dancehall star Valiant’s “Bel Air Lifestyle” event is scheduled for Junction in 2024. – The “Tires For Days Car Show” will be held in Junction in 2025. They also manage the Grand Market in Tryall every year and many more events.

Black Champion Annual Events

Also producing marquee annual events, “Black Champion Anniversary” and “We Say Family” brands have featured legendary international sound system giants like King Addies, Bass Odyssey, and Kilimanjaro alongside other sounds big like Ruff Cutt, Dunrich, Redd Heat and many more, drawing out festive fans from across Jamaica and abroad.

Recent formal soundclash performances include: “Guinness Sounds of Greatness”, Santa Cruz (2024); “Sashi Festival”, Plantation Cove (2024), and “Original Dancehall Thursdays”, Kingston (2024).

Black Champion has appeared in legendary Shabba Ranks and Eddie Murphy’s “I Was a King” video shoot and has previously toured with both Shabba Ranks and Simpleton. The sound has also supported live performances for Danny English, Squidley Ranking, Daddy Shark, Little Hero, and Teflon, among others.

Upcoming U.S. Performances

After arriving in the United States on July 18th, Black Champion hosted a party. It was the 5th Annual “Suave Fashion Day Party.” This event took place in Washington DC the following day. The event received great reviews.

See them perform live at Vengeance Soundclash in NYC on August 15th. They will also be at Welcome to Flatbush the next day and more events.

Join the movement on instagram at @Black_Champion_Music & @KingAddiesMusic