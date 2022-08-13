Black Business Month and Wellness Month Tips for Entrepreneurs

by Ruban Roberts

SOUTH FLORIDA – Running your own business as an entrepreneur can be challenging. People who have their own companies are driven and ambitious people who are willing to go above and beyond to make their dreams come true. Health and wellness are two must-have ingredients in any successful company.

Making healthy living a habit not only helps you to be happier and less prone to illness, but it could also make you more productive.

Ruban Roberts, CEO of RER Consulting Enterprise, shares some reminders on how you can be a healthy entrepreneur.

5 Health and Wellness Tips for Entrepreneurs

Ensure that you have a sufficient amount of sleep nightly, a minimum of 6 hours.

Stay Hydrated. Try to drink at least a gallon of water a day.

During your downtime, find activities that challenge your mind and thought process daily.

Make sure that you are moving throughout the day. Most entrepreneurs are sedentary, which causes health and mental health problems. Keep it moving

For leisure, find physical activities you can do individually or as a group—bike riding, walking/jogging, kayaking, and swimming help to improve your blood circulation.

