Black Affairs Advisory Board Honors Community Pillars

MIAMI – The Black Affairs Advisory Board’s Heritage Planning Committee (BHPC) hosted its annual “Community Pillar” awards and “Young Pillar” scholarship presentations on June 14. The event took place with a brunch at the Miami Biscayne Bay Marriott. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava attended the event. Furthermore, she made a special heartfelt presentation to “Community Legacy Pillar” and centenarian Nancy Dawkins.

Community Pillar Honorees

This year’s Community Pillar Honorees were:

Rick Beasley , executive director, CareerSource South Florida

, executive director, CareerSource South Florida Kemi Arosanyin , director, Center for International Trade Development – World Trade Center

, director, Center for International Trade Development – World Trade Center Hazel Thompson , founder and director, The InterviewME Academy

, founder and director, The InterviewME Academy Rose Hedgemond , founder, Avenues of Excellence Finishing School

, founder, Avenues of Excellence Finishing School Tina Brown, executive director, Overtown Youth Center

“Jason Jenkins Corporate Community Pillar” Award

The “Jason Jenkins Corporate Community Pillar” award was presented to Marshall Ames for The Lennar Foundation and Victoria Tomas for Florida International University. The board renamed its “Corporate Community Pillar” award in honor of Jason Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs for the Miami Dolphins. Jason Jenkins received the award in 2022 but tragically passed that same year. Each year, individuals who embody public service in a corporate space receive the award.

The “Community Legacy Pillar” accolade was awarded to Nancy Dawkins, who, at 101 years old, has devoted a significant part of her life to active involvement in our community.

The Black Affairs Advisory Board also awarded scholarships to seven Young Pillars. These individuals are slated to begin or complete their educational pursuits. The following students received the scholarships:

Osasenaga Agbons , Miami Dade College

, Miami Dade College Olatomiwa Aluko , University of Central Florida

, University of Central Florida Brandy Cunningham , Miami Dade College

, Miami Dade College Soeni Jean , Florida A&M University

, Florida A&M University Noah Gibson, Florida A&M University

Additionally, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau’s BHI program acknowledged several students as part of its annual collaboration with the Black Affairs Advisory Board. Executive Director Dr. Graylyn Swilley Woods provided an update on the work of the BHI and its impact on its scholarship recipients. The BHI is a not-for-profit organization working to increase opportunities in the Greater Miami visitor industry for its multicultural residents.