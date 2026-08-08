BL Tha Hook Slaya Builds A Music Powerhouse

LOS ANGELES, CA — Producer, executive, and independent catalog owner Bryan LaMontagne, known worldwide as BL Tha Hook Slaya, is entering a new era of visibility. Major film syncs, global dancehall releases, and growing commercial ownership are positioning Hook Slaya Music Group. It is rising as a multi-million-dollar force.

The story is built on three headline-ready pillars: high-value master ownership, premium Hollywood synchronization placements, and cross-market chart traction. LaMontagne and partner Patsy Moler have developed a catalog now described as carrying a future valuation exceeding $10 million. Strategic ownership and placements across film, television, and commercial releases power this growth.

On screen, BL’s sound continues to cut through. His track “Hit the Strip” with Brett Bull earned high-profile exposure through its feature in Sean Baker’s Oscar-winning film Anora. This adds to a sync resume that includes HBO’s The Wizard of Lies starring Robert De Niro, Ballers starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and NBC’s Necessary Roughness.

From Oscar-Winning Film Sync To #1 iTUNES Momentum

“This Is How We Roll,” BL’s reggae-dancehall anthem uniting Buju Banton and Capleton over his signature “Roll” riddim, reached the #1 spot on iTunes. His 2026 release “Draco” with Bounty Killer is now expanding his presence in the dancehall market. Connecting The Dots International, Abebe Lewis of Circle House Studios, and Kontractor Music’s marketing and promotional push support this.

The next wave is already in motion. A forthcoming “Draco” remix is planned with Colombia’s rising dancehall artist Lion Fiah. Meanwhile, BL has also teamed with legendary hip-hop producer Vinny Idol for a “This Is How We Roll” remix featuring Jadakiss. These moves reinforce BL’s position at the intersection of dancehall, hip-hop, film, and global club culture.

The commercial foundation goes back to the worldwide, platinum-selling dance anthem “Touch Your Toes.” It featured Armand Van Helden, Fat Joe, and BL. This shows a catalog built to last across clubs, screens, and global platforms.

Next Up: New Collaborations, Animated Series Placements, and Global Releases

Following the multi-million-streaming success of “Dior Kicks” with Tommy Lee Sparta and Skirdle, Hook Slaya Music Group is preparing new collaborative tracks with Tommy Lee Sparta and Boss Lady Musik for commercial release and integration into Tommy Lee Sparta’s animated series.