Big Blue & You Celebrates World Water Day with Art by the Sea Youth Arts Festival

MIAMI BEACH — Big Blue & You, a Miami-based ocean conservation nonprofit, announces the return of Art by the Sea, a free Miami Beach celebration of ocean stewardship, creativity, and youth leadership. The event happens Sunday, March 22, 2026 (World Water Day) from 11 am-4 pm at the Miami Beach Bandshell (7275 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL). This family-friendly festival offers youth leadership and creative experiences. In addition, there are interactive ocean science and sustainability activities, combining art, education, and environmental stewardship.

Set against South Florida’s iconic coastline, Art by the Sea engages young people—especially from underrepresented communities—through hands-on learning, storytelling, and ocean-inspired creative expression.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to register here, and volunteers can sign up here.

Become a Part of The Ocean’s Story

The festival will be hosted by Co-Founder of Big Blue & You, Danni Washington, along with a youth co-host, Soleil River Nation, an 11-year-old actor, singer, musician, and model who will also be performing original songs focused on protecting the planet and its oceans.

“Art by the Sea creates an entry point for young people to see themselves as part of the ocean’s story,” said Danni Washington, Co-Founder of Big Blue & You. “By merging art, science, and culture, we make environmental engagement accessible, joyful, and deeply rooted in community.”

Inspiring Young People

Co-Founder and Executive Director of Big Blue & You Michelle Swaby-Smith added, “We are incredibly excited about the resurgence of Art by the Sea this year. As a free community event, it has inspired, educated, and ignited young people across South Florida. This festival reflects our mission of cultivating conscious ocean conservation activism—with youth leading the charge.”

Learning Events

Attendees can engage in hands-on learning with community organizations and marine science leaders at every step of the way. Explore how mangroves protect our coastlines with the University of Florida IFAS Extension’s Mighty Mangroves wave model demonstration, or learn more about coral reefs with Ocean Rescue Alliance International.

Discover how to be a shark scientist with Minorities in Shark Sciences, learn about sea turtle nesting biology with Nova Southeastern University’s Broward County Sea Turtle Conservation Program, and do hands-on water quality testing with Miami Waterkeeper.

Explore our coastal ecosystems and solve riddles to learn about animals in Biscayne Bay with Blue Scholars Initiative. Then, test your reef knowledge in a life-sized “Guess Who” game and other hands-on learning activities with MarineLab Environmental Education Center.

Throughout the day, attendees can participate in immersive creative stations and live art experiences led by Big Blue & You’s Resident Artist Kim Rizio as well as other South Florida artists and environmental educators. Highlights include a live ocean mural with Big Blue & You’s Resident Youth Artist Maredy Narea. Additionally, there will be an interactive live painting activation with Beth Bru, and a painting activity with Sharon Berebichez where attendees can paint their own wooden sea creatures.

Guests can also join Lauren Reilly of Living Studio to design their own ocean-inspired wearable piece of art that reflects their connection to the ocean. Moreover, they can create baby turtles out of model magic with Alexa Umwiza, and color their own fish with Luis Valle’s Water Is Life collaborative ocean mural.

Other fun activities guests can look forward to: learn how to recycle right with Dream in Green and explore composting and planting with Compost for Life. In addition, they can dive into ocean-themed sensory bins designed to spark curiosity about our local Miami coastal ecosystems with the Miami Children’s Museum. Green Haven Project will be giving away free vegetables to families and hosting a planting station.

The event will also feature music, movement, and ocean-inspired fun. This includes lively DJ sets by DJ Anamá and OWANI presented by Love Hope Music, a Big Blue Dance Parade with stilt walkers and drummers presented by Creative Stage Productions, a dance performance by National Water Dance, as well as a mindfulness moment with Marly Q.

Free Swim Lessons

Art by the Sea Festival wouldn’t be complete without activities by the ocean. Guests can enjoy free swim lessons offered by Breathe & Splash Swim School, free paddleboarding courtesy of iPaddle Miami, and Pelican Harbor Seabird Station will hopefully be releasing a patient back to the wild. The station will also engage the crowd and offer opportunities for private behind the scenes tours.

Mermaid Photobooth

Attendees can also enjoy the Mocha Mermaid Photobooth, where they can “Step Into Your Mermaid Power,” along with a variety of food vendors, sustainability demonstrations, and exciting giveaways and raffles from community partners. We will also have a cozy reading corner thanks to Miami-Dade Library. Readings will feature two authors including Marine Biologist Carlee Jackson and youth author Emiliana Fuger.

These hands-on activities offer attendees of all ages the chance to connect with art, the environment, and the ocean in meaningful and inspiring ways.

About Big Blue & You

Founded in 2008 by Danni Washington and Michelle Swaby-Smith, Big Blue & You is the first ocean conservation nonprofit founded by African American women. The organization champions intersectional environmentalism and equips emerging environmental leaders—especially young women of color—with STEAM tools for ocean advocacy. At the same time, Big Blue & You promotes equitable access to outdoor spaces.

Event Information

Art by the Sea Youth Arts Festival

Sunday, March 22, 2026 | World Water Day

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL

Free and open to the public

For more information, visit bigblueandyou.org or follow @bigblueandyou on social media.

Sponsors

The 2026 festival is made possible through the support of Schmidt Family Foundation, Miami Beach Rising Above, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Miami Beach Bandshell, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works, Open Water, Surfing Evolution & Preservation Foundation, Clear Channel Outdoor, Pirani, Eccessories by Ellen LLC and Lush cosmetics.