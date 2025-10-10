‘Big Bad Bouyon’ Brings Dominica’s Sound to Miami Carnival

MIAMI – Miami Carnival has long been a showcase of Caribbean rhythm and unity. Islands bring their best sounds to one of the diaspora’s most anticipated cultural celebrations. This year, Bouyon, the signature genre from Dominica, is set to command new attention. Big Bad Bouyon is a key event in the newly launched Big Bad Festival, a three-day Caribbean music experience curated by Jay Upscale.

From October 10–11, 2025, Soca, Dancehall, Konpa, and Bouyon come alive at Big Bad Festival. While Soca and Dancehall have typically dominated the Miami Carnival scene, this year, Saturday night belongs to Bouyon. This energetic, rhythm-driven call-and-response music was born in the Nature Isle and has been steadily gaining global recognition.

Known for curating musical events in the tri-state area, Jay Upscale the festival’s founder, is privy to the genre’s meteoric rise.

“Bouyon is more than music, it’s an energy, a movement,” he says. “Bringing it to Miami Carnival isn’t just about diversifying the sound; it’s about showing how deeply the Caribbean diaspora connects through rhythm.”

Big Bad Bouyon Event

The Big Bad Bouyon event will take place at Toe Jam, an edgy and intimate venue in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District. The lineup is led by Ridge, a two-time Caribbean Music Awards Bouyon Artist of the Year winner.

Performers include 1T1, Edday, Shelly, Reo, Trilla-G, Infrared, DJ Luchshiy, and Unstoppable Shax. The night promises to capture the genre’s raw pulse. Its roots are in Dominica’s carnival culture yet it resonates far beyond the island.

For Ridge, the Miami debut marks a milestone for Bouyon’s growing international reach.

“To perform bouyon on a Miami Carnival stage is such a good feeling,” Ridge says. “Bouyon music is the hottest genre right now going into the Carnival. It’s proof that our sound — born in the streets and studios of Dominica — now moves crowds across the world”

Big Bad Festival

Big Bad Festival unfolds across three major nights. Carnival Friday opens with performances by Skinny Fabulous, Problem Child, and Lady Lava, setting the tone with Soca anthems.

Big Bad Brunch

While Big Bad Brunch will close off the event on Monday October 13th. Saturday spotlights Bouyon in its purest form. For Shelly of Signal Band, one of Dominica’s leading Bouyon groups, Miami’s embrace of the genre represents a cultural breakthrough.

“Bouyon has always been about expression and identity,” he explains. “It is truly an honour representing the music that I grew up on in Dominica.”

From the streets of Roseau to stages in London and now Miami, Bouyon continues to expand its footprint, evolving while staying true to its roots in rhythm and community.

As the Caribbean diaspora gathers this October, Big Bad Bouyon is more than just another event. It’s a declaration that Dominica’s sound has arrived on one of the world’s biggest carnival stages.