Biden for President Statement on TPS Court Decision

DELAWARE – In response to yesterday’s 9th Circuit Court decision that allows the Trump administration to end humanitarian protections for some 300,000 immigrants living in the United States Biden for President National Latino Media Director Jennifer Molina released the following statement:

“Yesterday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decided to uphold Donald Trump’s wrongheaded effort to strip 300,000 people–many of whom have been here for years, have U.S. citizen children, and are part of our essential workforce–of their Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

This is senseless and a stark reminder that Donald Trump is willfully tearing families apart and sending TPS holders back to devastating conditions for the sole purpose of pursuing his racist, anti-immigrant agenda. The Trump Administration is ignoring the facts on the ground in these countries as well as the reality that TPS holders contribute deeply to our economy and our communities.

“Joe Biden has committed to protecting TPS and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) holders from being returned to countries that are unsafe. Today, as many Central Americans celebrate their national days of independence on September 15, Joe Biden stands with the many families in this country who have been impacted by President Trump’s cruel immigration policies. TPS recipients and their families, whether from Nicaragua, Haiti, or any country affected by this inhumane decision, should be assured that Joe Biden will continue to fight for a fair, humane, and orderly immigration system that is defined by compassion, not cruelty.”