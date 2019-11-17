Best-Selling Author Lucinda Cross to Keynote COJO 25th Anniversary Gala

NEW YORK – Best-selling author and President Obama Lifetime Achievement Awardee Lucinda Cross will deliver the keynote at the 25th Anniversary Fundraising Gala of the New York based Jamaican charity Children of Jamaica Outreach (COJO) Inc.

The gala and awards will take place at the Hilton New York, JFK Airport on Saturday, December 7, 2019 with a cocktail reception at 7:30 pm to be followed by dinner and dance.

Proceeds from this major fundraiser are used to provide scholarships and support for deserving students and Jamaican child-care institutions in need.

Ms. Cross, President of Activate Worldwide and the Founder of her nonprofit Activate Your Life is delighted to be invited by COJO to serve as special guest for this anniversary milestone.

“I am honored to be asked to address COJO’s silver anniversary and will focus my remarks on the heart of the village, referencing the “each one, reach one” mantra. I will focus on the need for a shift in the narrative to focus on the power of how empowering a child can and will change a nation,” noted Cross.

Her story is one of triumph and overcoming odds of incarceration as a teen to now using her message to inspire thousands.

With her recent contract with NIKE and hosting The Women’s Empowerment Experience for the Madison Square Garden Company, Lucinda Cross helps women and at-risk youth, speak their truth and stand in their power.

Lucinda has been seen on BET, CNN, ABC, NBC, The Today Show, NY Times to name a few. She is a media personality and social influencer, who advocates for overlooked and marginalized women.

2019 Children of Jamaica Outreach (COJO) Inc. Awardees

Earl Jarrett and Vincent Hosang – Humanitarian Award

Michael & Lesline Hall – Community Service Award

Crafton Kelly & Mrs. Daverline Burrell-Waller – Distinguished Service Award

Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) – Corporate Award

For more than a decade, the volunteer-driven organization has supported a number of institutions in Jamaica and the United States and has presented scholarships to deserving wards of the state in Jamaica totaling over US$160 million dollars since 2012.

A number of corporate entities including JetBlue have donated airline tickets as raffle prizes for this year’s event.

Tickets for the annual gala are on sale now and can be obtained by contacting the Children of Jamaica Outreach (COJO) office at 1-888- 275-0121.