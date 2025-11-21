Best Reggae Album: Mortimer Earns First Grammy® Nomination For Debut Album From Within

SOUTH FLORIDA – Rising reggae luminary Mortimer has officially earned his first GRAMMY® nomination for his debut album From Within, released via Overstand Entertainment and Easy Star Records. The project—widely hailed as one of the most compelling and emotionally resonant reggae releases of the past decade—now stands among the contenders for Best Reggae Album at the 2026 GRAMMY® Awards along with fellow Jamaican artists Jesse Royal, Kezmandi, Lila Iké and Vybz Kartel.

Mortimer shared his excitement with Billboard, saying: “It’s an honor, man. This is like the highest music award ever, and we do this for much greater purposes, but it’s great when your effort is recognized. I wish my mom was around to share [this] with her, but I will go and sit with her at her grave and tell her that we’ve come this far. Thank you. Respect to the Grammys for considering our work of heart and love.”

From Within arrived in 2024 as a defining statement from an artist known for his soulful vocal blend—raspy alto fused with a delicate falsetto—and his lyrical vulnerability. Working closely with GRAMMY®-nominated producer Winta James, Mortimer crafted an album that merges classic reggae sensibilities with R&B, 1980s pop textures, and contemporary rhythmic innovations. Mortimer co-produced nearly half of the project, marking a major evolution in his artistic voice.

The album features standout collaborations with some of reggae’s most respected and progressive voices, including Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley on the stirring opener “In My Time” and Kabaka Pyramid and Lila Iké on the powerful and unifying single “Bruises.” These collaborations further cement the album’s significance within the modern reggae landscape and highlight Mortimer’s growing influence among Jamaica’s new generation of roots artists.

From the introspective reflections of “Not A Day Goes By” to the emotional reckoning of “Whole Heap,” From Within serves as an intimate exploration of mental health, love, spiritual resilience, and the dualities of everyday life. Tracks like “Changes” embrace personal evolution, while “In My Time” critiques societal disillusionment—balancing vulnerability with sharp social awareness.

Mortimer described the album as a cathartic release: “I wanted to just get everything off my chest. Emotions I’ve been trying my best to process over the years. Still with a sense of gratitude for being alive, thus being able to give myself opportunity.”

Contemporary Reggae Artiste

Mortimer has steadily emerged as a leading voice in contemporary reggae, earning earlier praise and recognition across major platforms. He received the Impact Award (Reggae) and a Best New Artist (Reggae) nomination at the Caribbean Music Awards in 2024. He has been spotlighted by Billboard, GRAMMY.com, Okayplayer, MOJO, Rolling Stone, and The New York Times, while gracing the covers of Echoes (UK), Reggaeville’s Festiville Guide (Germany), and Jamaica Observer’s entertainment section.

His catalog—including the beloved hit “Lightning,” which has surpassed 25 million YouTube views—along with collaborations with Protoje, Jaz Elise, Keznamdi, Samory I, and others, has firmly established him as a standout force in the genre.

Following his recent festival shows in The Caribbean and successful European tours in 2024 and 2025 (including the genre’s major festivals like Rototom (Germany) and Reggae Geel (Belgium), Mortimer’s live performances continue to captivate audiences with emotional intensity and unfiltered sincerity.

Listen to From Within [Here].