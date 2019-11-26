Best of the Best Music Fest Commemorate Year of the Women 2020

First Artist Line Up For 14th Annual Staging Announced

MIAMI – 2020 may be a history-making year for women in more ways than one. In an unprecedented move, the 14th staging of BEST OF THE BEST (BOTB) has revealed its first round of artists announcement with an all-female star-studded line-up from across the spectrum of Reggae,, Dancehall and Soca.

On Sunday, May 24th 2020, BOTB one of North America’s largest Caribbean music festivals will welcome Billboard charting star renowned for her showmanship, Spice (Cool It, Genie, Sheet), young reggae sensation Koffee (Toast, Raggamuffin, Rapture), dancehall phenomenon Shenseea (Blessed, Lodi, Trending Gyal), legendary Tanya Stephens (These Streets, It’s a Pity, You Nuh Ready Fi This Yet) trailblazer Lady G (Breeze Off, Nuff Respect) and popular soca Alison Hinds (Roll It Gal, Faluma, Thundah) to the stage of the Bicentennial park in downtown Miami.

See also: Rising Dancehall Artist Koffee Leads Grammy Nominations for Best Reggae Album

Coined “The Year Of The Woman“, 2020 celebrates the women who have fought for women’s right to vote in the United States, the latter strikes a similar sentiment for women in the music arena, who have seen this past year as a breakthrough year after fighting for their respective space in the male-dominated field.

“In all areas, women are such a force to be reckoned, especially this past year there has been no denying the power of women in Caribbean music, just look at the Reggae Charts. It is unfortunate that often enough their presence isn’t more visible and highlighted. In addition to playing our part in giving more female artists the stage, we at BEST OF THE BEST wanted to make a statement by revealing our first round of an all-female artists lineup, explained the music festival publicist Ronnie Tomlinson.

Recognized and honored in 2018 with a proclamation by the city of Miami, the one-of-a-kind music festival has each year welcomed diverse community of record breaking crowds from all over the world and has become the perfect getaway for music aficionados who prefer to “experience” live Caribbean music.

“It is a celebration of Caribbean heritage. It has been kind of downplayed because it has been doing well for so long. Best of the Best has earned its reputation based on the fact it’s in its 13th year. This particular festival also hasn’t had any negative incidents and we are very proud of that.” declared Retha Boone-Fye, program officer and director of the county’s Black Affairs Advisory Board.

Nothing is as synonymous as music, friends and family on Memorial weekend to kick off the summer season, and on Sunday, May 24th 2020, the 14th staging of BEST OF THE BEST will continue to showcase the diverse Caribbean culture.