Jamarah Amani Receives the Trailblazer Award City of Miami Commission on the Status of Women

MIAMI – City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and the City of Miami Commissioners presented Jamarah Amani, community midwife, and organizer, whose work narrative is dedicated to the importance of midwifery and doula care being accessible to help reduce health disparities. Amani ’s mission is to do her part to build a movement for Birth […]