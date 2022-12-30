Best of Jamaica 2022 Awards Show Set For January 1, 2023

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Best of Jamaica 2022 Awards Show will be aired on the Jamaicans.com Facebook and YouTube platforms January 1st, 2023, 1pm and will be hosted by media personality Jody Ann Gray and Xavier Murphy, the founder of Jamaicans.com.

The Best of Jamaica Awards Show is the biggest event of the year for Jamaicans.com, the world’s leading media platform for Jamaican and Caribbean news, travel, food, and culture. The Best of Jamaica is all about what people select with their votes as the BEST in each category and what our writers at Jamaicans.com, who cover a variety of topics every day, think is the BEST.

The exciting results show will focus on 21 individual geographic regions around the world and will be available on Jamaicans.com’s YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook pages. The shows will reveal the best dining, shopping, recreation, and all-around Jamaican cultural experiences offered in each location. We will answer the following questions and more: What’s the Best Jamaican Restaurant, Best Jerk Chicken, Best Patties, Best Events where you live? Who is the Jamaican person of the year & the Best Social Media Personality?

Cities/Locations

The results from these cities/locations we will be revealed on the live Best of Jamaica 2023 show.

Atlanta

Boston

Chicago

Fort Lauderdale

Dallas

Hartford

Houston

Jamaica

London

Los Angeles

Miami

New York

New Jersey

Oakland

Orlando

Palm Beach

Philadelphia

Tampa

Toronto

Washington DC

San Francisco

The Results Show of 2021 was very well received by its online viewers.