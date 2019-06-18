Best Miami Field Trip Destinations

Miami isn’t only one of the best places to have your fun at, it’s also one of the best places to explore the history and culture that surround the United States. Not only is the place filled with natural attractions with some of the best places where you can learn and grow while having fun, but a place to sit down and ruminate over what you visited over some delicious food also isn’t far away.

However, carrying around a large group of students in Miami can be quite a task. Not only is the city not kind to newer drivers, the traffic snarls and the times you’ve to reroute yourself to get to your destination is quite hard to get around. So, it’s better to get some help from a professional driver. One of the ways to go about this is to get Miami charter bus rentals . The right kind of bus can mean you can discuss with the students about the plans and the places you’re visiting, while, giving them ample space to play around and have some fun in between. Plus, bus karaoke is a thing, and singing to old classics on the bus can bring you guys closer than any other thing.

As for the places to visit, we got you covered right below this.

1. Vizcaya Museum

Built by James Deering back in the day, the Vizcaya Museum was an epitome of luxury back in its time. Now, it stands as a memorial to an enigmatic businessman and his finer interests. As a conservationist, Deering built this sanctuary to reflect his interests, and the currently 180-acre property showcases off an impressive range of flora and fauna. You can check out the extensive garden and hang around there.

The actual Villa was one of the first incorporations of the English austerity to Southern Florida. Inside, you’ll find rare Victorian-era furniture and art that dates to long back. Check out the architectural choices that the architect made, and the wonderfully arranged interiors.

This is one of the best times to see Vizcaya Museum, since, the existence of the museum has been in danger of a while, with high rises coming up in and around the property, damaging it.

2. Everglades National Park

The hikes around this park can take the better part of the day. Everglades is an example of the swamplands that distinguish Florida as a unique space. Check out the extensive range of plants and fauna that are endemic to the land here. If you’re lucky, you would get to see the alligators which make this place one of the most famous attractions around the state. Airboat safaris are now available, making the experience more fuller. Also, remember to go for at least one of the walking tours to examine the natural wonders closely when you’re there.

3. Art Deco District

One of the areas which are historically important, this is where you can find your architectural inspirations from. One of the areas which pioneered the Art Deco style, check out the vibrant colors and the odd choices for architecture that mark out the area. This district has been marked out as a historical district since the 1970s and has made out the area to be one of the best places to walk around in and to explore the specific cultural influences.

4. Miami Zoo

The sheer number of animals makes the Miami Zoo one of the must-visit areas, While, Jungle Island or Everglades might be the place to be to see animals in their natural habitats, the Miami Zoo does a splendid job in preserving the animals too. Check out the open-air activities which distinguish this place from others and check out the rare animals that make the zoo so distinct. Remember to play around, and check out all the over 2000 animals in the zoo.