Best Credit Cards for the US Review 2021

There is no one-fits-all solution when it comes to financing. And that’s exactly why there is no definite answer to which credit card is the best! However, it is definitely possible to name a few credit card providers that have earned their reputation among users. For your convenience, we have created a list of credit cards that we consider to be the best in 2021. Read ahead for all the details!

Citi® Double Cash Card

This credit card is easily the best among flat-rate cash back cards you will find. It offers a no-limit 1% cash back on all the purchases you make. Its APR is somewhere between 13.99% and 23.99%, making it a great choice for frequent shoppers. It also boasts a 0% annual fee.

However, Citi® Double Cash card may not be the best choice for travelers and people dealing with foreign transactions, as the fees for those are rather high.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Unlike the previous card on the list, this one is the perfect option for those who love traveling and eating out! Think about it: you will earn double points every time your expenses are connected with traveling or dining. It also has a high level of security, which is a necessity when being in an unusual environment. The APR is 15.99%-22.99.

However, you’ll have to pay quite the price for all those perks. The card has a $95 annual fee, which you will have to start paying from the very first year.

American Express® Gold Card

Ok, so here’s the deal with this credit card: you can earn a lot of rewards, but you will have to pay an annual fee of $250. Despite the large yearly rate, it may be a great option for those who live dining out on a regular basis, as your rewards may compensate for a big deal of the expenses. The good news is that you can add up to five authorized users to help you earn more points!

Keep in mind that if your credit payment is over time, you will be subject to a big penalty.

Chase Freedom Flex℠

If you see no point in covering large annual rates, take a look at this option. Chase Freedom Flex℠ card has no yearly service fee and offers a reward rate of up to 5%, alongside a not-so-high APR of 14.99 – 23.74%. Besides, you can earn a $200 bonus after the first $500 you spend within the first three months after the card’s activation. How cool is that?

The only significant downside is that when you shop for groceries, your reward rate will be only 1%, which is still not bad for a cash back card.

