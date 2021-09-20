Best CBD Oil for Anxiety: Reviews & Top Brands

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, has risen to popularity as an alternative therapy and medication for severe anxiety, stress, chronic pain, and various other illnesses. This compound has had a slew of studies conducted to support many of its medicinal claims, and its advantages vary from calming effects to pain relief, among other things. Because of this, CBD oil took the market by storm.

Despite the fact that the product is still not legalized in few states many continue to push legislation to fully legalize CBD oil usage because it has benefited many users and patients. That said, let us explore how CBD oil for anxiety relief can help its users enjoy a life with less stress and struggle.

Top 5 Brands to Buy CBD Oil for Anxiety Online

What We Considered While Rating the CBD Oils

According to the regulations, despite all of the businesses’ claims of effectiveness, any of these brands should be free from FDA warnings regarding making misleading or inaccurate product claims.

Any CBD oils that does not include any artificial chemicals and is also wholly organic, with a minimum standard or no traces of THC, is the most acceptable choice to select from the many options available. One thing you should look for is plant-based components and natural additives in the ingredient list. Indeed, unscented and natural options are generally safer. Still, we recommend most consumers refrain from limiting their choices and getting the product that they believe will affect their desire.

Moreover, the company’s dedication to diversity and to meeting the varied needs of its consumers appears in the wide range of products it offers to customers. Aside from all these, there are many things to bear in mind before finalizing the purchase.

That said, here are the considerations we compiled and took into account when checking the reliability and success of the brands’ CBD oils. This is in terms of the product’s ability to alleviate discomfort and painful symptoms that interfere with your ability to enjoy life and get your work done. Our criteria are as follows:

Hemp Source & Quality

When searching for the finest CBD oil, one aspect to watch out for is where the hemp was grown for the product. This refers to the region in which the hemp was cultivated, collected, and processed, among other things.

As a matter of fact, 70% of the hemp products on the market come from China, Russia, and South Korea, which do not adhere to the same rules as the United States of America. Having said that, any company that makes a verified claim about cultivating their plants in the United States is genuine.

CBD Type

There are three kinds of CBD oils available: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate. Due to the presence of all cannabinoids, plant components, and trace quantities of THC in full-spectrum cannabis, it has the most potent impact. The chemicals in broad-spectrum marijuana are the same as in high-THC marijuana, without the THC. Isolates are CBD extracts that are pure and powerful.

Extraction Method

When it comes to the extraction method, we highly recommend you choose brands that have their hemp undergo the CO2 extraction process. This is because it is the eco-friendliest method and produces the most potent and cleanest oils. Then again, this process strips away natural compounds and terpenes, which may affect its quality and taste.

3rd Party Results

Before releasing products to the market, businesses should subject them to safety and quality testing and evaluations. Knowing that it is customary and usual for brands to provide product information, assessments, certifications, and findings of third-party testing on their internet page. This ensures that all consumers can access this data.

Potency

Another factor to examine is the potency range of a brand’s CBD oil. While most companies provide just one variant of each tincture, it is good to explore other alternatives. The variations usually come in natural flavorings or essential oils formulated to help with sleep, inflammation, and anxiety.

Return & Shipping Policies

When shopping quality CBD oil from your favorite brand or from a new one, make sure that you can request a refund or return an item, especially if it is damaged or unsatisfactory. Read their policies on how they accommodate these transactions. Also, check the shipping policies of a company with regards to your location, as it may differ per state or country.

Price

While some brands may cost more than others, it is good to check reviews for the overall quality and effectiveness of the product. If CBD oil proves effective, then the cost is justified.

Brand Reputation

Lastly, it is always for the best that you consider the reputation of the brand. While testimonials aren’t always reliable, do countercheck with various review websites regarding their ethics, customer service, quality control, and the like.

The Best & Most Effective CBD Oils for Anxiety Relief in 2021

According to studies, CBD oil has a tremendous potential therapeutic benefit and poses fewer risks to its consumers. With that, we need to regulate everything and constantly evaluate the therapies we expose ourselves to as a kind of personal accountability. That said, here are the best and most effective CBD oil tinctures that can help you relieve stress, anxiety, and pain.

Fab CBD is a company based in Milwaukee, WI that offers CBD products with many medical benefits. While it is a small business, it leads the industry with top-quality products and excellent customer assistance. It is one of the most popular brands for CBD oils, and it has a wide array of products, potencies, and flavors. Their oils, particularly, come in five plant-based flavors: Vanilla, Mint, Berry, Citrus, and Natural.

Hemp Source & Quality

Fab CBD extracts its CBD oil from hemp grown, harvested, and processed in Colorado. Fab CBD’s locally sourced hemp extracts are potent and high-quality, garnering a lot of positive reviews from customers, both loyal and new.

CBD Type

The brand offers a diverse set of CBD types for their oils, and this includes full-spectrum oils, broad-spectrum oils, and isolates. Both the broad spectrum and isolate oils are free from THC traces, while the full-spectrum blend includes a THC content of no more than 0.3%.

Extraction Method

The company utilizes the CO2 extraction method to extract the oils for its products. Without the use of solvents, the brand guarantees that all Fab CBD products are free from harmful chemicals. Moreover, extracting CO2 is also an eco-friendlier approach.

3rd Party Results

Fab CBD regularly subjects its products to a third-party testing center to ensure quality and safety. The company’s chosen testing center is an ISO 17025 accredited facility, namely ProVerde Laboratories. The brand posts the results as part of the product information on their website.

Potency

Each Fab CBD bottle of CBD oil comes with 30 servings. They also blend their formulations in four different strengths, 300 mg per bottle, 600 mg per bottle, 1200 mg per bottle, and their newest and strongest, 2400 mg per bottle.

Return & Shipping Policies

The brand offers both free shipping for Fab CBD offers over $89 and a return product policy if customers don’t find their purchase satisfactory – terms and conditions apply. Purchasing also comes with points and discounts.

Price

The cost of Fab CBD oils is relatively expensive compared to other brands that sell the same products. However, the quality of the products justifies the cost.

Brand Reputation

The wider selection of products and diverse set of potencies guarantee that there is a product for every kind of customer. Moreover, their top-quality products and excellent customer service keep people coming back for more.

Pros

User-friendly and well-designed official website

Great customer service and website discounts

Wide range of products and options

Cons

The third-party testing result the company displays is not specific to the batch recently released

Fairly expensive than other brands

Ratings

This is hailed as one of the best brands in the industry, and we consider this the all-time best for both beginners and experienced CBD oil users.

When it comes to CBD oil tinctures, Nuleaf Naturals stands as one of the leading brands. Not only do they put effort into their formulations, but they also ensure that their customers get the results they need. That said, their full-spectrum oils have two potent blends to aid users through anxiety, depression, and insomnia.

Hemp Source & Quality

The company established their own advanced cultivation program and growing practices in their Colorado organic farms. This way, their oils retain the essential ranges of natural compounds, terpenes, cannabinoids, and phytonutrients.

CBD Type

Their formulations come in two blends, namely their full-spectrum hemp extract and their multi-cannabinoid CBD oil.

Extraction Method

The company utilizes advanced CO2 extraction for its CBD oils.

3rd Party Results

Nuleaf Naturals partners with Botanocor, a third-party testing facility, to certify their products for potency and purity.

Potency

Their tinctures come in five varied strengths, namely 300 mg, 900 mg, 1800 mg, 3000 mg, and 6000 mg.

Return & Shipping Policies

The company is quite generous with its return and refund policies, while the shipping fees may vary on the location of the receiver and the overall cost of the purchase.

Price

The brand’s price points are quite similar to that of other leading brands.

Brand Reputation

The brand is clear of any bad claims or lawsuits, and both users and experts recognize their products to be effective and safe.

Pros

Website is clean and easy to navigate

Product line is simple, straightforward and all-natural

Given its quality, the products are decently priced.

Cons

Beginners may experience nausea on first consumption

Users may not easily find third-party lab results on the product page

Ratings

Overall, Nuleaf Naturals is a bestseller among users that prefer going all-natural in their CBD use. Their formulations actually serve as a safe and potent option for users suffering from sleep and insomnia problems and chronic conditions like arthritis.

Premium Jane stands with pride when it comes to its broad-spectrum mint, lemon-lime, peach nectar, or natural-flavored CBD oils. Aside from the CO2 extracted hemp oil, our CBD tincture contains just fractionated coconut oil and plant-based flavors. Additionally, the CBD extract includes terpenes, which significantly enhance the flavor and taste.

Hemp Source & Quality

Premium Jane champions their Kentucky-grown hemp. Their hemp, and as a result, their CBD extracts are non-GMO, 100% organic, solvent-free, pesticide and chemical-free, and lab-tested for potency, purity, and safe consumption.

CBD Type

The business sells full-spectrum oils, broad-spectrum oils, and isolates, with third-party test results to back up its quality claims. Premium Jane prizes their broad-spectrum CBD oil for their tinctures.

Extraction Method

Premium Jane CBD utilizes the CO2 extraction technique to extract the oils that are used in their goods. The company guarantees that CO2 extraction is a more environmentally benign extraction method and that all Premium Jane Products are free of solvents and harmful chemicals.

3rd Party Results

To ensure product quality and safety, Premium Jane CBD routinely sends its goods to a third-party testing facility with results displayed on its official website page.

Potency

There is a 10 to 30 ml bottle containing 1000 mg of CBD oil and is fit for 40 servings. Their cannabinoid blends also include other cannabinoids, namely CBC (cannabichromene), CBN (cannabinol), and CBG (cannabigerol).

Return & Shipping Policies

Premium Jane offers a 30-day return policy should the customer find the product unsatisfactory. It may also come in the form of a refund. As for the shipping, customers in other countries will cover all costs unless an ongoing brand promotion offers a discount. For US customers, shipping is for free.

Price

Costs of Premium Jane products are quite expensive. Still, this may be considered a cost-effective investment because the brand offers free shipping anywhere in the US.

Brand Reputation

This is a nameless corporation that offers a mediocre selection of CBD products for sale. Its primary focus is on teaching and informing the general public about the natural therapeutic benefits of hemp-derived CBD.

Pros

An innovative brand is known for their exquisite facial rejuvenating topicals

Tinctures are most effective when consumed sublingually

The brand has attractive packaging and detailed website

Cons

Products are expensive with decent quality

Customers shoulder international shipping costs

Ratings

Considered a high-end brand for CBD oils and products, Premium Jane established itself as a brand of decent quality and a good selection of products.

This is easily the best option for CBD users who prefer high-strength formulas with an immediate effect. Plus, CBD oil drops come in three blends: Max Strength, Extra Strength, and Unsweetened.

Hemp Source & Quality

The company sources its hemp seeds from CV Sciences in Europe. Then, they grow and process them into high-quality oil tinctures to help with a variety of ailments.

CBD Type

In order to achieve the full-strength formula, Plus CBD blends its tinctures with full-spectrum hemp extract.

Extraction Method

Following harvest, the company takes the hemp into a CO2 extraction system and begins extracting the CBD oil that will be used in their goods.

3rd Party Results

However, although the company does not provide access to the findings of their laboratory testing, they do claim that a reputable lab tests their goods.

Potency

The gear their formulations towards strength, and they sell their oil drops in only one potency, which is 1500mg per 1.86 oz. of their CBD oil.

Return & Shipping Policies

The company also offers return and refund terms within their conditions, and they ship the purchases for free.

Price

When compared to other companies’ goods, these Plus CBD oil tinctures are much less expensive and more economical. As a result, they are a respectable product for beginners to start with.

Brand Reputation

Their premium hemp is widely known to be affordable, potent, and top-quality. Even though the company doesn’t grow its hemp in the US, its products remain bestsellers over the years.

Pros

The business does not test its products on animals.

The CBD oil tinctures are non-GMO, 100% organic, and free from artificial flavoring

The cost of the tinctures is reasonably priced.

Cons

The product pages do not include the findings of third-party testing

The ingredient list does not seem to be comprehensive on these sites.

Ratings

Plus CBD isn’t the most innovative brand on the roster, but the brand guarantees the safety of its lab-tested products. The customer service of the company also makes the purchasing process much easier for users.

Nothing pumps up the market the distinct taste of oranges infused into CBD oil tinctures. Populum is among the well-designed brands and offers one of the best CBD oil for anxiety and stress. Not only is this gluten-free, but it is also non-GMO and vegan, so you can consider this a great companion on a daily basis.

Hemp Source & Quality

Populum grows its hemp in its Colorado farms, where it undergoes inspections and evaluations for organic practices, safety, and quality.

CBD Type

In order to achieve the best strength and results, the brand formulates its tinctures using full-spectrum CBD oils.

Extraction Method

Populum uses a dual method to extract CBD oil, which includes ethanol-based extraction and fractionated oil distillation.

3rd Party Results

This brand subjects its CBD oils and products to third-party lab testing three times until their batch release to ensure potency and purity.

Potency

Their tincture bottles come with four varied potencies, namely 250 mg, 500 mg, 1000 mg, and 2000 mg per 30 mL to suit the different needs of their customers.

Return & Shipping Policies

Populum offers a 30-day risk-free trial with terms and conditions, should the customer find the product unsatisfactory. They also ship their products for free with no minimum purchase cost.

Price

While their CBD oils are somewhat more costly than comparable brands, the business compensates by offering free delivery on all purchases, regardless of size.

Brand Reputation

Hailed as among the most recommended brands, CBD oils from Populum make for a high-end option. The brand is also free from any consumer claims or lawsuits regarding product detail inaccuracies.

Pros

The brand offers more discounts to users with subscriptions.

This is highly effective when it comes to alleviating stress and anxieties.

The formula is delicious to consume.

Cons

The price points can be quite expensive, especially for beginners.

There are limited flavor options available.

Ratings

Overall, Populum customers find satisfaction in their purchases, and they are keen to share positive testimonials about the results.

Does CBD Oil Really Work?

Scientists are increasingly studying the health advantages of CBD, and we are starting to uncover new uses for this remarkable plant extract. Among the most active study topics at present is the use of CBD to alleviate anxiety.

When CBD oil interacts with the ECS or the endocannabinoid system, it helps to maintain homeostasis (balance), regulates GABA activity, and increases anandamide and serotonin levels. These chemical reactions are essential when processing stress and anxiety to alleviate discomfort and distress effectively.

The Medicinal Properties of CBD Oil: Explained

Numerous medical professionals conduct studies to support many of CBD’s medicinal claims, as its advantages vary from relaxation to pain relief. Although the drug is not FDA-approved except epidiolex, masses constantly re-appeal to the law to legalize CBD oil usage due to the many benefits to consumers and patients alike. We’ll break down all of the CBD advantages into their parts and discuss how the chemical impacts our body and mind.

Anti-Seizure

As described in this Mayo Clinic research, prescription cannabidiol, or CBD, is helpful as an anti-seizure medication. Indeed, as endorsed by the US Food and Drug Administration, one of its claimed applications is the treatment and relief of epilepsy.

Now, research on the effects of CBD on individuals with Parkinson’s disease, schizophrenia, and multiple sclerosis is being performed continuously. This demonstrates the drug’s overall value to patients and its effectiveness as a complementary medication.

Inflammation & Pain Relief

While some claim the numerous advantages of CBD oil, its anti-inflammatory properties are one of the most promising one. This is why it was considered a possible treatment for various types of pain relief. And many companies are even offering cbd oils for pain specifically. However, experts recognize the substance for its analgesic properties.

Although the alleviating benefits may be condition-specific, the National Centers for Complementary and Integrative Health, or NCCIH, supports the modest claims made for CBD’s pain-relieving properties.

Psychological Advantages

It may sound too good to be true that medication may almost instantly alleviate anxiety, depressive episodes, and spells of PTSD, but this is precisely what CBD offers its consumers.

While some trials have shown the drug’s effects as a placebo, researchers are continuing to investigate how it may help reduce the brain degeneration associated with Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, or strokes. With that said, there are double-blind studies performed at the Mount Sinai Addiction Institute in New York that demonstrate CBD’s medicinal promise for anxiety, stress, and depression.

Why Should You Always Pick Oil From a Reputed Source?

At this early point in the industry, consumers must learn how to identify a reputable CBD producer and which ones to steer clear from. Given that the CBD industry hasn’t yet reached maturity, many companies on the market are selling substandard goods. They’re managing to stay in business only on the strength of public perception. As the industry develops, these businesses will not compete, leaving only the most recognizable brands in their wake.

Numerous reasons contribute to the increase in the cost of CBD production. To begin, CBD can only be produced in a limited number of nations or states, and any restriction or exclusivity accumulates. While CBD oil is mostly legal in the UK, it is always prudent to check current regulations prior to buying CBD oil. Consumers are always perplexed about the legalities involved in the process, so consider it a good sign if your seller informs you beforehand.

Additionally, there are significant taxes levied on the expansion of legal cannabis production. Additionally, there are many licensing costs associated with the required level of government supervision.

Key Differences between Cheap & Premium Brands of CBD Oil

CBD oils that are inexpensive may not be particularly safe. They do not go through the necessary purification and safety processes before being used to save production costs. Furthermore, some of these oils may include inferior raw materials. In fact, some of these cheap brands often would sell products that contain no CBD at all.

Most premium brands subject their CBD oils to rigorous testing and production procedures. These companies sell their supplies via legal channels and conduct transactions backed by existing documents. That said, premium CBD oils and products are superior because they are guaranteed to have no contaminants that may interfere with your body. Moreover, they abide by state regulations and contain the lowest levels of THC components on the market.

Known Side Effects of Using the Oil

Even though it is a chemical molecule with medicinal and therapeutic advantages, it does have certain drawbacks. CBD, also known as Cannabidiol, differs from its cousin, THC, in that it does not cause intoxication or a “high.” Even in tiny doses, it has the potential to induce physiological changes in the body. An increase in hunger, minor hallucinations, periods of sleepiness, and a lowered blood pressure are the most noticeable of these modifications. First-time users may suffer diarrhea, cottonmouth, nausea, and mild mood swings. However, these side effects will progressively diminish as the person develops a tolerance to the chemical over time.

Having said that, according to Medical News Today, numerous specialists endorse the safety of usage. However, experts observed that certain bad effects might be caused by an interaction of the chemical with other medications in the past. While it is still not confirmed to be 100 percent safe for women to take throughout the pregnancy period, many generally consider it to be safe to eat in large quantities during this time.

Legal Issues Regarding CBD Oil

According to federal legislation, actions concerning and involving CBD products are all generally legal in the vast majority of circumstances. As for the use and consumption, the state limits those over the legal drinking age and to medical patients who include CBD in their alternative treatments. In addition to this, those with chronic conditions must have an attending supervising practitioner in this case.

As stated in an article from Healthline, the state allows products that don’t have a THC level of more than 0.3 percent. Then again, this may differ from one state to another, so it may be best to check your state’s medical marijuana laws. It’s generally best if you double-check your state law on CBD’s legal implications before making any decisions.

Final Thoughts

The companies we highlighted have established themselves as industry leaders. It’s a breath of fresh air to come across CBD oil brands who constantly work on improving their craft. While their formulations may differ, it is crucial to select a brand that works for you and is ultimately a secure investment. That said, we hope that you now have an idea of what the best CBD oil for anxiety, sleep and insomnia, and pain relief truly entails.

May you find the CBD oil tinctures that will work for you and get you through the bouts of your mental health and chronic pain struggles. We wish you well.