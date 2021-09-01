Best CBD Dog Treats: Reviews & Top Brands

As a result of the fast-growing CBD market, many individuals are turning to natural ingredients to treat a variety of conditions, difficulties, and illnesses. They can accomplish this in a safe, natural way thanks to cannabinoids, in addition, this effect benefits the long-term quality of life.

Nevertheless, many people are unaware that cannabinoids are just as helpful to dogs as it is to humans, and it has almost no negative impacts to talk of! That’s also why many of the world’s best cannabis-based businesses are shifting their focus to creating goods designed particularly for your beloved dogs.

Choosing the Best CBD dog treats for your fur baby may be complex and tough, admittedly, whether you want to treat your dog, manage their anxiety, or simply help them live a healthy, active, and happy life. Continue reading to learn about the important components of a great CBD-infused dog treat, browse our top recommendations for the best cannabidiol brands for dogs, and get answers to any burning concerns you have about introducing CBD into your dog’s lifestyle.

Top 5 Brands to Buy CBD Dog Treats

What Makes These Brands of CBD Dog Treats Stand Out?

CBD products for dogs have grown in popularity over the last few years and this is due to research indicating that it is just as helpful to pets as it is to humans! We now know that CBD is beneficial, safe, and efficient for so many dogs, but the conclusion, “What sort of CBD dog treats should I give to my pet?” is a little more difficult.

CBD is not yet another solution for every condition that a dog may have. However, there are advantages and disadvantages to using it, just as there are for humans. We will explain everything and provide you with the finest available alternatives from companies that we trust and have researched for you.

Ingredients used

Cannabidiol for dogs comes from the hemp plant, a kind of cannabis plant, and although it contains less than 1% THC. Cannabis sativa C, for example, is a THC-containing plant. Cannabis sativa L. is the plant from which Cannabidiol/CBD extracted. CBD oil has the proper quantity of Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, which adds to the advantages (usually found in fish oil, but CBD oil has the perfect balance of both).

Dogs cannot produce necessary fatty acids such as Omega-3 and Omega-6 fats on their own, therefore they must add them to their routine or food in some way.

Hemp source

You should ensure that the hemp in your product is grown using proper agricultural practices on soil that has been pre-tested for pollutants. This was also emphasized by experts, who said that the method in which the companies and farmers produce hemp is in connection to its safety as a consumer product. For example, another expert suggests looking for CBD products from American-produced hemp (including New York, Colorado, Kentucky, Oregon, Vermont, Tennessee, and others), which is generally safer than hemp farmed abroad.

Concentration of CBD

The concentration usually is not a lot and it goes from 3 mg a treat, to 5 mg a treat which is not much and you can give them to your pet every day.

Effectiveness

On the Certificate of Analysis, look for the words “total cannabinoids” or total CBD. Potency indicates the number of cannabinoids in the substance and if the brand and product promise 250 mg of CBD, this should correspond to what it states on the COA. They promise effectiveness, so if you are unhappy or see no change with your pet, you should contact the company which will help you figure out what to do and what is the right dosage for your pet. The chew bites, as a result, are very effective and most of them have no trouble using them. Their dogs are happy and the treats help them with pain relief.

Flavor

These CBD dog treats come in a variety of flavors. It includes baked cheese, peanut butter, meat, and mushrooms, among other things. Above all, the key part is that the dogs appreciate them, and the flavor makes them pleasant and simple for dogs to swallow, and they even enjoy eating them.

Third-party tests

Every time they make a product, there is a risk of contamination from substances that should not be present. You should not have to be concerned as a client about the presence of toxins in your CBD products. However, not all businesses are that cautious. As a result, checking for the presence of volatile chemicals is essential. The experts that create these COA reports include a comprehensive examination of residual solvents, which is free and accessible online. This is why independent third-party examinations are critical, and they should always be published online. For example, you should and must be given assurance that the product is safe to use, especially on your dogs, which are more susceptible to illnesses than humans.

Price

The pricing is also very essential to buyers, and it should be on par with the quality. For example, it ranges from $15 to $35, and they are well worth the money. Of course, larger packages are available for purchase, and they are more expensive for a reason: they are large. In other words, the price of CBD dog treats are excellent and extremely fair.

Transparency

Transparency is very important and you should know the faces between the company itself, and any information that you want to know should be available on the original site of the product you are searching for. For example, the companies we chose sell the best CBD dog treats, we saw complete transparency and had every information available. Also, there is an online chat directly with the people working there so you can ask, in real-time, any question you might have. The people are very nice and eager to answer.

5 Best CBD Dog Treats for Your Furry Friend

There are several reasons why we selected this company as the finest. To begin with, this firm is not new to the market and they’ve been in business for a long time and have many clients. It is important to note their product are completely sourced from USA & thoroughly tested by 3rd party laboratories. which tells us a lot. The goods are safe and have been very effective, and the firm has never had any complaints or been engaged in any lawsuits that may jeopardize its reputation. For example, they are known for many good products that have helped many people, and now they are helping animals too. However, with their CBD dog treats they are a serious competitor in the world of CBD treats for dogs. Many of them in many countries are using their products daily.

Their CBD dog treats are available online on their website

Ingredients used

Oats, Peanut Butter, Apples, Tapioca Syrup, Coconut Oil, Passionflower, Chamomile, Organically Grown Hemp Extract Oil. They don’t contain corn, wheat, or soy.

The calorie content is 4806 kcal/kg, 28 kcal/treat.

Hemp source

The hemp extract used in these products includes Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil. This implies that it contains additional cannabinoids and terpenes that make the hemp plant so helpful to both pets and people. To clarify, this enables them to provide the finest hemp extract formula available while avoiding high amounts of THC. For example, their CBD Dog chew bites have been THC-free, resulting in a safer and more effective product. The hemp plant is farmed with great care in Colorado.

Concentration of CBD

Each FAB CBD Dog Treats contains 3mg of CBD extract.

Effectiveness

According to reviews from their website, the effect is there and everything works great. In conclusion, the customers are happy and writing a lot of comments.

Flavor

This healthy snack comes in peanut butter and apple flavors and the dogs love it.

Third-party tests

As we saw on the website, the product is safe for your dogs, however, the only thing you should do is check the list of ingredients in case your dog is allergic to any of them.

Price

The cost of this item is 34 dollars. A bag contains around 45 treats and can last for more than a month. This is a fantastic deal, and you can give these goodies to your dog daily.

Transparency

This company is trustworthy and has many reviews that support that.

Advantages

There are many advantages to this product, for example, pain and anxiety relief, help with sleeping, and many, many more.

Downsides

There are no downsides to this product as long as you take care of your dog.

Suggested use

What is very impressive is that this product has the suggested use measured by the weight of your dog. We can see that their research was complete and they care about the wellbeing of your dog.

Here is the suggested use according to their website.

For example, dogs:

Under 10 lbs, 1.5mg CBD, ½ treat.

Between 10-25 lbs, 3mg CBD, 1 full treat.

Between 25-50 lbs, 4.5mg CBD, 1.5 treats.

Over 50 lbs, 6mg CBD, 2 treats.

This company’s creative and comprehensive product development team guarantees that every component is in its proper location and is safe to use. They are devoted to creating new and enhancing current products that establish new quality and efficacy standards, including a range of USDA Certified Organic CBD tinctures and salves. They are a family-owned business that is well-known and well-rated. Hemp is grown and harvested on USDA-certified organic farms in Colorado, Kentucky, Montana, and others.

Joy Organics CBD Dog Treats are bursting with flavor and quality that your dog will like. They’re also simple to digest, therefore, your dog will experience the same absorption rate and benefits as humans do with the other Joy Organics CBD products. Our Phyto cannabinoid-rich hemp strain in a water-soluble powdered form is also included in their dog treats, increasing consumption even further. CBD will begin to act in your dog just as fast as it does in your body.

The treats are available on their website.

Ingredients used

The ingredients are: Water-Soluble Phyto cannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract Powder, Water, Dried Brewer’s Yeast, Glycerin, Gum Arabic, Sodium Alginate, Beef Liver Powder, Natural Bacon Flavor, Flaxseed Oil, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Organic Sweet Potato Powder, Sunflower Lecithin (Non-GMO), Citrus Pectin, Vitamin E, Sodium Propionate, Calcium Sulfate Dihydrate, Natural Mixed Tocopherols (Natural Preservative) and Dextrin (Corn Derived).

Hemp source

The hemp is harvested in the United States. Above all, it is organically made and has very good quality. The product has 0% THC and is completely safe.

Concentration of CBD

Joy Organics CBD, including the extract used in our dog treats, is broad-spectrum and high grade. This means that their CBD dog chews include additional beneficial terpenes and cannabinoids and are of the highest quality, so you can feel confident feeding them to your dog.

It has 60 mg of CBD per jar and 2 mg per treat which is not too much for your dog.

Effectiveness

It is very effective and many customers come back to repurchase this product.

Flavor

This amazing product is beef flavored which your dog will love and enjoy.

Third-party tests

A third-party lab report is available on their website which is great. In conclusion, you can see every ingredient and test that is made before the release of the product.

Price

The price for this product is 34.95 dollars and, on their site, you can find the code for lowering the price even more. There are 30 pieces inside the jar which is enough to last you for a whole month and more if you don’t use them every day.

Transparency

The company is very transparent with their customers which we see with the number of comments found on their website. Any information you could need, they provided and made it easy for you to trust them.

Advantages

There are many advantages these treats can make the best possible thing. For example, it helps in mood regulation, muscle movement, digestive function & many more

Downsides

There are no downsides to this product.

Suggested use

1 chew for every 10lbs.

They are a source of the purest strains of industrial hemp in the business. They continue to strive for perfection, which is why they are one of our top three Best CBD dog treats. For a variety of reasons, the CBD industry has seen broad success. Your dogs may now benefit from the plant extract as well. The dog treats can help your dog feel less anxious, manage pain, reduce inflammation, and enhance overall health. Therefore, Premium Jane CBD Dog Treats offer just that.

You can purchase this product on their website

Ingredients used

The ingredients used in this product are:

Active: Glucosamine, MSM, Chondroitin Sulfate, CBD

Inactive: Rice Bran, Cane Molasses, Purified Water, Tapioca Starch, Cheese Powder, Lecithin, Glycerin, Sunflower Oil, Chicken Liver Flavor, Ascorbic Acid, Sorbic Acid, Calcium Propionate, Vitamin E DI-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate.

Hemp source

The hemp is made in Arizona organically with care and the best ingredients.

Concentration of CBD

CBD is included in each chew in the amount of 5 mg, however, the total CBD concentration in the whole product is 150 mg.

Effectiveness

Per the reviews of the customers on their web page, the effectiveness is great.

Flavor

This product doesn’t have a specific flavor and your dog can easily eat it.

Third-party tests

We haven’t been able to find a lab sheet for this specific product since it is not available on the website.

Price

The price of this product is just 15.99$ and it is very convenient for the buyers since you get 30 treats inside.

Transparency

The company has a great customer base and as a result, many people believe in their product.

Advantages

There are many advantages of this product. For example, how low is the price which the customers love and frequently buy it.

Downsides

The downside of this product is that the lab reports aren’t available for everyone to see.

Suggested use

Give 1 chew once a day to small dogs (under 25 pounds (ca. 11 kg)). Give 2 chews once daily to medium-sized dogs (above 25 lbs but under 50 lbs). Give 3 chews once daily to big dogs (above 50 lbs but under 75 lbs). Give 4 chews once daily to extra-large dogs (those weighing more than 75 pounds (ca. 34 kg).

Lazarus Naturals is now one of the most well-known CBD brands in the United States. For example, they operate three farms in Central Oregon and retail sites in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and Bulgaria. People may utilize the company’s shop locator to find a merchant near them. Despite its enormous expansion over the last six years, Lazarus Naturals has maintained its original farm-to-front-door strategy, handling every stage of the production process in-house.

The Lazarus Naturals production plant follows the Food and Drug Administration’s Current Good Manufacturing Practices (FDA).

Their CBD Dog Treats are well known and have great reviews from all over the country. For example, their snacks are designed to give joint support, inflammation healing, and an overall sense of well-being.

You can buy the treats very easily on their website.

Ingredients used

Organic Pumpkin Powder, Organic Garbanzo Bean Flour, Water, Glycerin, Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, Organic Lion’s Mane Extract Powder, Organic Reishi Extract Powder, Organic Peanut Butter, Phosphoric Acid, Natural Flavor, Organic Turmeric Extract, Sodium Bicarbonate, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. Contains Tree Nuts (Coconut), Peanuts.

Hemp source

They use an ethanol-based method to extract CBD-rich extract from hemp cultivated on their own Lazarus Farms. This hemp is used in all of their full-spectrum products, as well as several of their isolates.

Concentration of CBD

The resultant CBD extract is purified further to eliminate undesirable components like residual ethanol, chlorophyll, and lipids from their full-spectrum CBD extract. They refine the full-spectrum extract further by distilling and crystallizing it to get an isolated form of CBD.

Each treat contains 5 mg of CBD and 250 mg in total.

Effectiveness

This product is great and very effective.

Flavor

The flavors of these dog treats include mushrooms, salmon, and pumpkin. In conclusion, it is a big range of flavors that you can choose for your dog.

Third-party tests

Third-party testing for potency, pesticides, and heavy metals is performed on all of their dog treats. Their testing procedure guarantees that we provide a natural, safe, and consistent product. Above all, the test results are published on their website under the Test Results page. Their goods are subjected to quality and safety testing by the monographs of the American Herbal Pharmacopeia, which give evidence-based advice for cultivating, harvesting, and processing botanicals.

Batch/specific certificates of analysis (COAs) are accessible on each product page under the “test results” tab. The batch number may be found on the product label.

COAs provide information on:

Cannabinoid concentration and potency

Terpenes

Presence of heavy metals

Pesticides

Microbes

Chemical solvents

Price

Lazarus Naturals products are all gluten-free and non-GMO. The bulk of their goods are also suitable for vegans. A few products, however, contain beeswax, gelatin, or fish oil.

Lazarus Naturals goods are competitively priced when compared to similar brands. The company’s goal is to make its goods available to everyone, which is why they presently provide an Assistance Program for veterans, individuals on long-term disability, and people from low-income households. Those who qualify for the Assistance Program receive a 60 percent discount on their initial purchase of up to $400 each month. They also get a 20% discount on bulk purchases.

The price of this product is just 25 dollars, which is amazing.

Transparency

Lazarus Naturals provides the best CBD dog treats as well as comprehensive information about their sourcing, testing, and manufacturing processes.

Advantages

With this long list of great information, there are many advantages, the flavor, the price, and the transparency. In conclusion, this company shows the people that they care.

Downsides

There are no downsides to this product.

Suggested use

Each treat includes 5 mg of full-spectrum CBD extracted from hemp. Based on your pet’s weight, give one serving every 6-10 hours as needed. After that, they recommend beginning at the low end and working your way up to meet your dog’s specific demands. Above all, the dog shouldn’t eat more than three servings each day. For example:

1-10 pounds =.5 treats

10-20 pounds = 5-1 sweets

20-40 pound = 1-2 treats

40-60 pound = 2-3 treats

60-80 pound = 3-4 treatments

80-100 pound = 4-5 treats

100-150 pound = 5-8 snacks

cbdMD was founded in 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and presently has an A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating. However, it is not a BBB-accredited business. (BBB-accredited businesses must pay a fee and satisfy specific customer service criteria.)

Looking for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warning letters filed against a CBD firm is one approach to evaluate its reputation. After that, when the FDA discovers that a brand has breached FDA regulations, it issues these warning letters. cbdMD has not received one of these warning letters.

Their dog treats are what is great about this company, among other products.

You can buy them on their website.

Ingredients used

Flour, Oats, Honey, Vegetable Oil, Eggs, Cultured Rice Flour, Hemp Extract (Cannabidiol, Cannabigerol, Cannabinol), and Natural Flavoring.

Hemp source

According to cbdMD, the hemp utilized in its products is sourced from farms across the United States, however, the firm does not indicate where these farms are situated.

Concentration of CBD

The dog treats are produced with superior broad-spectrum CBD that has been veterinary developed, are guaranteed GMP, and are THC free. They are 5 mg a treat and come in 3 sizes including 150 mg, 300 mg, and 600 mg a bag.

Effectiveness

The customers claim that this product is effective with their pets.

Flavor

They come in baked cheese and peanut butter flavors.

Third-party tests

According to the brand, each of cbdMD’s products is submitted to an independent, third-party, ISO-certified lab.

Some products undergo extensive testing, therefore, revealing the cannabinoid and terpene profile and strength, as well as results for pesticides, heavy metals, bacteria, yeast, and mold.

The Certificate of Analysis (COA) for each product is available on their web page. Access to each COA is also available on individual product pages.

Price

The price of this product is 24.99 dollars. When it comes to discount programs, cbdMD has two:

Veterans program: 30 percent discount on every product for all active or retired members of the U.S. armed forces

30 percent discount on every product for all active or retired members of the U.S. armed forces Disability program: 40 percent discount to customers who are legally disabled

Transparency

CbdMD is rather open about how it manufactures and tests its goods, however, there is space for improvement.

Advantages

The advantages include a fair price and a good product.

Downsides

There are no downsides, however, the transparency could be better about the hemp production.

Suggested use

For dogs under 25lbs experts recommend 1 treat a day.

The Science Behind CBD Dog Treats

The scientists say they haven’t discovered anything particularly concerning about CBD, but on the other hand, they still know very little about it, and it’s critical for owners to be aware of this and use it with prudence until they have more knowledge. For example, a Cornell University study discovered that common anti-inflammatory medications, such as NSAIDs, may not be adequate to relieve the discomfort our pets are feeling from various illnesses. Cannabidiol (CBD), on the other hand, has been found to alleviate pain from diseases such as arthritis.

What Professional Vets Comments About CBD Dog Treats?

Under current federal and state law, veterinarians may not administer, dispense, prescribe or recommend cannabis or its products for pets or any animals yet, however laws are being changed very rapidly and researches based on CBD have also been accelerated after the farm bill in 2018. CBD is potentially helpful for dogs in some specific situations and many veterinarians do agree with that. However, they also +suggest CBD should be studied more deeply to unfold its secrets.

Health Benefits of Giving CBD Treats to Your Dog

You are informed that CBD does not accomplish all that some sellers claim it does. What you may be wondering is what are the advantages. The following are some advantages of CBD dog treats. For example:

What About Health Risks: Are There Any?

The following represent some potential negative effects of consuming CBD products. For example:

Drowsiness (CBD products for dogs are made to assist relieve anxiety, but the effects may occasionally go beyond simply relaxing them. Of course, being drowsy never did anyone any harm. Just keep in mind that your dog may be more lethargic on certain days than others)

The mouth is dry (This is typical in both humans and canines that use CBD. Your dog may get extremely thirsty, so keep water on hand at all times)

Lightheadedness (This is due to CBD’s ability to decrease blood pressure. Allow your dog to lie down and relax for a bit if they are feeling dizzy).

Nothing comes without dangers and potential repercussions. After that, recognizing these factors and making decisions based on them will offer you the best chance of keeping your dog safe.

How Often Should You Give These Treats to Avoid Overdose

Overdose on CBD is exceedingly rare, although it can occur. Above all, this is why you should begin with the lowest advised dose for your dog and gradually increase until you see that it is beneficial.

Here is how to calculate a safe and effective dosage for your pet if you’re using the cbd treats for medicinal purposes, such as reducing arthritis pain or easing seizures. To begin, determine how many milligrams (mg) of CBD your dog should receive based on his weight. A good rule for administering cbd is, 0.2 milligrams of CBD per pound of body weight. For example, you’ll feed your dog 5mg of CBD if he weighs 25 pounds. If you follow these steps, overdosing CBD won’t be an issue.

Are CBD Treats Legal to Buy In the US?

Currently, the continuous regulatory complications making the use of CBD in pet products a gruesome challenge, although in terms of popularity and high demand the market for CBD pet products showing significant character.

As far as the law states, CBD dog treats are legal to buy in the US federally. But only the ones where the hemp-based products contain less than 0.3% THC. However, in some US states CBD or any cannabis related products are illegal to purchase due to strict drug policies. It’s always a good idea to know your state law about CBD before making a purchase.

Which Stores Offers These Treats?

The stores that offer these treats (that we mentioned) have online websites where you can easily order the CBD dog treats you desire and have them delivered to your house. These CBD treats can also be purchased from cannabis stores or pet stores locally. But be wary of low quality & cheap treats as they tend to do more harm than good.

When it comes to good services and avoiding any sort of drama regarding fake CBD products. It’s very important to buy from the source that you can trust and rely on. Also try to buy products from the manufacturers that offer at least some type of return policies.

Final Thoughts

The CBD Dog Treats have proven themselves to be an excellent product, for example, helping dogs all over the country and with all of the benefits created a wonderful customer base. All of these customers believe in the product and have happily returned to it. In conclusion, the Best CBD dog treats will be even more improved in the future and you will have more choices and flavors to choose from.