Best Blackjack in Florida

Even though there are over 400 gambling houses in Florida, playing blackjack is not as simple as you would think. The Seminole Tribe casinos in the state are the only ones who offer live-dealer blackjack, but players can find a digital version of the game at other clubs.

What’s more, the game varies significantly at the casinos operated by the Seminole Tribe. For example, the house edge can be as low as 0.64% in the primary casino and as low as 0.61% in the high-limits rooms.

Below are the gambling houses that offer blackjack in Florida.

Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood

This gaming house offers players a selection of a 45-table Poker Room, 200 Table Games, and 3,100 Slot Machines. Modern details and colorful elements make the layout much better. The High Limit Slots room has the newest fruit machines and many titles in the industry.

The modern design and floor layout create a stimulating and relaxed mood where players enjoy several hours of gambling in a private setting. The value of each credit played in the slots ranges from $0.01 to $5 on the standard gaming floor.

On the other hand, the High Limit Slots room yields one dollar to one thousand dollars bets. The casino also offers a wide selection of Table Games that are the best in the state. Players can select from well-known games like Let It Ride, Spanish 21, Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em, Three Card Poker, Mini-Baccarat, Blackjack, and more, featuring live dealers.

Here, players can experience real dealers, real cards, and live blackjack. The casino offers classic blackjack that pays 3:2. Gamblers will have fun playing this game because it’s easy to play and potentially pays big. Learn the basics online with low-stakes real money blackjack before you hit the $15 tables.

The culinary team at the establishment will satisfy all your cravings as they only use the best ingredients and cook on-site daily. Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood offers in-room dining, group and private dining, quick bites and coffee, contemporary dining, and fine dining.

There are many ways to visit this place. You can do the following:

Partner with the casino’s bus team.

Hotel Shuttles

Valet Service

Self Parking

Seminole Classic Casino

Seminole Classic Casino has at least one thousand Las Vegas-style fruit machines in the state. Limits kick off at $0.01 to $25 per play. To earn Comp dollars, make sure to use your Seminole Wild Card when playing.

You can spend these at non-gaming amenities, lounges, bars, and restaurants. Seminole Classic Casino also offers the best bingo hall in Florida, providing many different times for people to play.

When it comes to table games, nothing beats live-action. Get the thrilling action at Seminole Classic Casino with table games, like blackjack, dealing a flush of excitement with every hand.

Make sure to grab a seat and play blackjack here, and don’t forget to present your Seminole Wild Card because the more you play, the more money you get. What’s more, enjoy good food at the casino’s EATstreet and Flying Cow.

You can buy good food at excellent value. Gamblers can find the Seminole Classic Casino at 4150 North State Road 7, Hollywood FL 33021, just south of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek offers Las Vegas-style fruit machines, including non-progressive and progressive slots, plus video poker. Elevate your game by enjoying over seventy live Table Games like Casino War, Spanish 21, Pai Gow Poker, Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em, Three Card Poker, Mini-Baccarat, and the popular Blackjack.

The casino also offers virtual craps and roulette, and electronic blackjack. There are baccarat tournaments and invitational blackjack. To up your game, head to the High Limit room.

It has at least ten live table games, and limits range from fifty dollars to five hundred dollars. If you want a smoke-free table, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek’s level2 features a smoke-free environment and four live table games, and limits range from fifteen dollars to one hundred dollars.

You can try their Live Blackjack Progressive Jackpots, too. You can win big if you hit Three of a Kind, Royal Flush, Must Hit $200, and Straight. What’s more, when you get hungry, you have a lot of options.

You can treat yourself at the NYY Steak, 1st Street Deli, Sunset Grill, The BŌL, and Cinco de Mayo. The casino is located at 5550 NW 40th Street, Coconut Creek, FL 33073, north of Fort Lauderdale and south of West Palm Beach.

Final Thoughts

Blackjack is still new in Florida, even though there’s been gambling in the state for many years. The former Governor Charlie Crist signed a deal in late 2010 with the state’s Seminole Tribe to permit other table games and live dealer blackjack at their casinos. Since then, there have been countless attempts to broaden the deal beyond the tribal casinos.

Author Bio

Annalise Weathers is a writer at www.onlineunitedstatescasinos.com. She has been writing about the industry for over a decade. Annalise loves to visit her parents’ house when she’s not working.