Bessie Coleman Event “Queen of the Skies” Lands in Tamarac

“Queen of the Skies” program features Captain Beth Powell, a documentary screening and fireside chat

TAMARAC, Fla. — PARADIS Magazine and the city of Tamarac will present “Queen of the Skies: The Inspiring Story of Bessie Coleman” on Thursday, Oct. 29, at Colony West Golf Club.

The South Florida event will celebrate the pioneering aviator with a book presentation and short documentary screening by Capt. Beth Powell, followed by a fireside chat moderated by Neki Mohan. Tamarac Commissioner Dr. Kicia Daniel will host.

The program runs from 6 to 9 p.m., with a cocktail hour from 6 to 7 p.m. Advance registration is required, and space is limited.

Event Details

Event Queen of the Skies: The Inspiring Story of Bessie Coleman Date Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026 Time 6-9 p.m. Cocktail Hour 6-7 p.m. Venue Colony West Golf Club Address 6850 NW 88th Ave., Tamarac, FL 33321 Host City of Tamarac Commissioner Dr. Kicia Daniel Presented by PARADIS Magazine in collaboration with the City of Tamarac Registration Advance registration required; space is limited

Book, Film and Fireside Chat

Powell will share Coleman’s story through the book “Queen of the Skies” and a short documentary. Mohan will lead a conversation about Coleman’s courage, aviation achievements and continuing influence.

The gathering also will highlight Black history, women in aviation and Coleman’s refusal to accept the racial and gender barriers of her era.

Who Was Bessie Coleman?

Coleman was the first African American woman and the first self-identified Native American woman to earn an international pilot’s license. After U.S. flight schools denied her admission, she trained in France and became an international aviation pioneer.

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