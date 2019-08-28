Bermuda Tourism Authority Welcomes Ishmael Kolthoff, CMP, as Director of Sales

Hamilton, Bermuda —The Bermuda Tourism Authority has hired Ishmael Kolthoff, CMP, as Director of Sales & Business Development.

A respected hospitality industry destination and hotel sales representative with extensive US and international experience in the meeting, conference and incentive (MICE) market, Kolthoff will represent Bermuda and work to create successful and memorable group programmes and events.

“We are excited to welcome Ishmael to the Bermuda Tourism Authority,” said Victoria Isley, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer for BTA. “His extensive experience and knowledge of the North American meetings market will add to our collective efforts to attract meetings, incentive trips and events to Bermuda. Ishmael will be joining forces with our internal team and external stakeholders to differentiate the Bermuda experience, which is key to a successful, proactive and integrated meetings strategy going forward.”

Kolthoff will guide the sales team in prospecting for new group business opportunities, identifying and leveraging emerging industry trends, and working closely with industry partners.

He will also lead participation in trade shows and sales missions, building relationships with meeting, incentive and event planners.

“I’m delighted to join the Bermuda Tourism Authority team, as well as partners across Bermuda in promoting one of the top destinations in the world,” said Kolthoff, who will be based out of the BTA’s New York offices. “The island is an extraordinary location for right-sized meetings and events, and I look forward to making a positive impact.”

Prior to joining the Bermuda Tourism Authority, Kolthoff was most recently Director of Sales – MICE for Global Hospitality Services representing 200-plus hotels around the world.

He has also sold MICE programmes as Regional DOS for Sol Melia Hotels and represented the Puerto Rico Convention Bureau and Convention Center.

Kolthoff received the CMP (Certified Meeting Professional) designation in 2006. He has served on the Convention Industry Council – CMP International Committee as well as a co-chair on MPI’s (Meeting Professionals International) Back to Basics committee, sponsoring and creating educational programmes through MPI, for meeting professionals seeking CMP certification.