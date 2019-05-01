Bermuda Named US Open Tennis Championship Exclusive Tourism Partner

HAMILTON, Bermuda – The Bermuda Tourism Authority, the official destination marketing organization for the island, and the United States Tennis Association (USTA), announced that Bermuda will be the exclusive tourism partner of the US Open Tennis Championships.

The event will feature a Pro-Am as well as exhibitions with tennis legends and rising American players.

The Bermuda Tourism Authority is working in conjunction with the USTA, USTA Player Development and the USTA Foundation to create a new, multifaceted event to take place in Bermuda in 2020.

Bermuda will have a significant presence at the US Open with on-court signage in Arthur Ashe Stadium, presence on US Open digital properties, social media channels and on-site activation space for consumer engagement.

The partnership kicks off with the 2019 US Open this summer in New York City, which is Bermuda’s top source market for visitors, with the island being just a 90-minute flight from New York.

Specific benefits of the US Open Tennis partnership

Court signage will garner significant exposure during 100-plus hours of live coverage in each of Bermuda’s top feeder countries – US, Canada & UK – in addition to 100 other countries.

Over the course of US Open Fan Week and the two-week tournament, on-site activation space at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center will enable engagement with more than 800,000 fans who align with Bermuda’s visitor targets, 56% of whom are from the New York metro market.

The multifaceted event to take place in Bermuda in 2020 will bring additional visitor spending and exposure for Bermuda as a premier luxury and sports destination.

Tennis in Bermuda

Tennis has important historical roots in Bermuda. Credited by the International Tennis Hall of Fame as the “Mother of American Tennis,” Mary Ewing Outerbridge (born in America to Bermudian parents) first came across the game while visiting her family’s home on the island in 1874, learning tennis from British officers stationed in Bermuda. She later brought tennis equipment back to New York, introducing the sport in her home borough of Staten Island.

“An exclusive tourism partnership with the US Open works for Bermuda on so many levels and helps set ourselves apart from our competition,” said Kevin Dallas, CEO of the Bermuda Tourism Authority. “The brand story of Bermuda introducing the sport of tennis to the United States is just one example of how we punch above our weight as a small island out in the middle of the Atlantic. The collaboration also puts Bermuda in the cultural conversation at one of the must-see events in New York City. As summer comes to a close in the city, we will leverage this platform to invite New Yorkers to extend their summer season with active adventure out here in Bermuda,” Dallas added. “The addition of a custom event to take place in Bermuda that will create direct spending and provide kids clinics for developing and exposing Bermuda’s youth to tennis greatness and opportunity is icing on the cake.”

“The Bermuda Tourism Authority is introducing the island to a new generation of travelers who match up perfectly with our regional, national and global US Open fan base,” said Gordon Smith, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, USTA. “We look forward to helping increase Bermuda’s exposure as a leading luxury travel destination through this exciting new partnership.”

The 2019 US Open takes place from August 26 to September 8 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y.

The tournament’s recently-completed five-year $600 million strategic transformation provides visitors and partners more room, experiences and activations than ever before.

The venue welcomed a record 828,798 attendees in 2018 over the course of the event.