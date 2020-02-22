Benefit Reggae Concert ‘Vibes For The Islands’ Makes Its Way To Miami

// // //

Major Headliners Protoje & The Indiggnation And Agent Sasco & The Sound Agents Come Together In Support of A Rebuild Project In The Northern Bahamas

//

MIAMI – The Sandals Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to playing a meaningful role within Caribbean communities, is bringing its highly successful, benefit, reggae concert, Vibes for the Islands, to the United States.

The fourth annual charity event, presented by the Sandals Foundation and The Coca-Cola Company, will take place on Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. in Wynwood Miami.

Whether you’re a local, new in town, or just passing through, The Vibes concert is a taste of the cultural diversity within the Miami and South Florida region.

An ideal location for a lineup of notable reggae and dancehall artists, the high-energy evening of music, food and spirits will feature Grammy-nominated songwriter and philosophical thinker Protoje & The Indiggnation, Agent Sasco and the Sound Agents along with Miami’s favorite DJs Dutty Dex and Richie D.

The traditionally Caribbean-held concert presented by the Sandals Foundation and The Coca-Cola Company will break ground at the immensely charming, ToeJam Backlot located in the trending Wynwood Art District (150 NW 21st St, Miami).

This quirky event space, filled with colorful picnic benches, arcade games and a hollowed-out school bus, is the quintessential local spot for a Caribbean concert transplanted to Miami.

The Vibes concert has been held in both St. Lucia and twice in Nassau, Bahamas, and has featured well-known Caribbean super-stars Shaggy, Taurus Riley, Chronnix, and Spice.

Proceeds from these concerts have helped the Sandals Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts International, execute major developmental projects across the Caribbean region.

“Over the years, funds garnered through the Vibes concert series have supported significant community projects in various Caribbean territories that often go untouched due to their high funding requirements, said Heidi Clarke, Executive Director of the Sandals Foundation. “We’re excited to bring this event to Miami – home to so many Caribbean diasporas – and offer attendees a great evening for an even greater cause” said Clarke.

To date, Vibes for the Islands has helped build a new facility for the Providing Access to Continued Education (PACE) Foundation, which provides skills training, parenting and family planning education to teenage mothers in The Bahamas.

The concert series has also helped expand the facilities of the Faces of Cancer Centre in Tapion, St. Lucia as well as the Salvation Army Child Care Centre in Central Castries, St. Lucia.

“We are pleased to be once again working alongside the Sandals Foundation to present the Vibes for the Islands concert,” said Paola Sierra, Public Affairs Manager for The Coca-Cola Company.

“We are always proud to support sustainable projects in the region, particularly when natural disasters occur, because we believe in using credible resources for recovery assistance. Within days following Dorian’s touchdown in The Abacos and Grand Bahama Islands, The Coca-Cola Foundation donated $400,000 for immediate relief assistance to affected communities. Being part of the rebuild process now, working alongside the Sandals Foundation, provides us the chance to continue our good work and support important markets” concluded Sierra.

Tickets for ‘Vibes for the Islands’ are available online at Eventbrite with General Admission starting at $35 and VIP tickets at $80 which includes a private, two hour pre-party with open bar from 8pm-10 p.m. Doors open for General Admission at 8 p.m.

‘Vibes for the Islands’ is presented by the Sandals Foundation and The Coca-Cola Company, with special thanks to American Airlines as the official airline sponsor, Appleton, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, Tropical Shipping, The Willis Foundation, Trip Mate Inc., Cruiseport Destinations, Air Esscentials, Troon and many more.