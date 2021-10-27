Belize Meritorious Service Award Awarded to Barbara E. Reneau of Miami

[MIAMI] – As part of its commemoration of 40th anniversary of independence, the Government of Belize bestowed on Miami resident, Ms. Barbara Elizabeth Reneau, the Belize Meritorious Service Award, one of the nation’s most prestigious civilian awards. The granting of the award recognizes and honors Ms. Reneau for a lifetime of philanthropy and community service on behalf of Belizeans – and other Caribbean nationalities – at home and in the Diaspora.

Nurtured and immersed in a family atmosphere of political activism and social altruism, she began making her own such strides early, as a Red Cross cadet and as a master fundraiser for any worthy cause or request, eventually extending such efforts to residencies and benevolent organizations in New York and Florida. In coordination with the Belize Red Cross Society, Ms. Reneau spearheaded annual Christmas and back-to-school book, supply and nutrition drives, fundraising for medical/pediatric/ senior needs, and hurricane relief efforts, often marshaling her home and business and the labor and resources of family, friends and donors.

Bob Reneau Scholarship Fund

Petitions from schools and parents in Belize inspired her to initiate a permanent scholarship institution. This, in honor of her father, Bob Reneau. He was one of the nation’s cultural pioneers. The Bob Reneau Scholarship Fund, with input from the principals of the respective schools. The fund has awarded tuition support to numerous secondary and college level students. The fund also offers scholarships to schools of dance as was the original intent, honoring the legacy of Mr. Bob Reneau.

In her hometown of more than 45 years, “Ms. B”, successfully completed the City of Miami Gardens Board Qualification Course and the Citizens Academy, and has served on the City Council’s Advisory Committee for Senior Affairs. She has striven to establish rapport with the council members, learning how best to utilize city’s resources to benefit the Belizean community here and the country of Belize.

With all this, Ms. Barbara Reneau still finds time to be a loving mother of five children. In addition to being a doting granny to several grands and great-grands.