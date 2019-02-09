Being a Medical Assistant: Is it Worth It?

Being involved in the healthcare profession is the dream of many people. It’s a career path that helps others and yourself, builds your self-esteem, and allows you to interact with a variety of people. If you’re considering to become a medical assistant there are more reasons why you should than shouldn’t. You can read on more to find the many reasons why it’s worth it.

If you like to care for people, then you already have a basic foundation to become a great medical assistant. If you also like administrative work, then you are well on your way to entering this career, because medical assisting involves both these sets of skills. On the clinical side, you will be involved in various medical tasks needed for patients, such as injections, blood draw, assisting doctors and nurses in minimal operations, carrying out X-rays, preparing surgical trays and more.

On the administrative side, you will take the medical history of patients, interview patients about their symptoms, and deal with medical charts among other tasks. Becoming a certified assistant, you can work in a hospital, lab, clinic or even ambulances.

Now that you have a brief understanding of the field, it’s time to look at why so many people find medical assisting appealing.

Stability

In today’s world, it’s sometimes really hard to find a stable job or career. But the fact remains that people will always need medical help and assistance every day of every year. Whether you’re single or married, job stability is something you want.

Booming industry

Not only is this career stable, but it’s also booming. The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts this field to increase by 29% through 2026. The average growth for other industries is 7%. So if that’s not booming, we don’t know what is! The boom is all across the US, which makes relocating an easier decision if you want to. Florida is one of the key states to find a medical assisting job with an average of 1830 job openings per year.

Quick training

Depending on where you will study, a program can be completed in just one or two years. You can work after that point, but you can also work and continue studies to earn a CMA (Certificate of Medical Assistance) certificate. This would be your professional certificate which most places of employment would like to see.

Different work environments

Lots of us are forced to work in crowded, noisy offices, and we don’t have much choice but to accept. The nice thing about medical assisting is that you can work in different environments. If you prefer a big hospital with a lot happening in it, you can. If you prefer a smaller setting like in a private clinic, you can do that too. The choice is really up to you.

Appreciation

These are just some of the great benefits in this rewarding field. It’s a field that will allow you to grow and prosper in the right direction. Your work will be appreciated by patients and health staff alike, and in work that is something we all need and crave.