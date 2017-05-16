MIAMI – Be a #BreastFriend and help our sisters in shelters & on the streets….with a BRA!

Since creation, brassieres have functionally offered chest and back support so that we could take on our busy days with the most amount of comfort.

Now, women wear bras to look good on the outside and feel good on the inside. It is amazing what the ‘right’ bra can do! It’s even more amazing what the right friend can do!

Be a breast friend, because a breast friend is always there to support you & give you exactly what you need.

Tell all your best friends to come be a breast friend by hanging with us at the #BreastFriends Picnic Sunday, May 21st 11:00am-7:00pm at the beautiful Greynolds Park (17530 West Dixie Hwy) North Miami Beach.

Free food will be served to all of those who bring in at least one item to help a local #breastfriend in need!

All items will be donated to the Miami Rescue Mission Center for Women & Children. We are accepting the following items for donation:

new/used bras

packaged pads & tampons

feminine wipes

RSVP: https://breasties.eventbrite.com

Be A #BreastFriend is Powered by: Popped Events, Inc. (www.PoppedInc.com)

Be A #BreastFriend Benefiting the Miami Rescue Mission

*MONETARY donations MUST go directly through the Miami Rescue Mission. Popped Events cannot & will not accept money on their behalf. Only items will be accepted.

*All ages event

* No alcoholic beverages allowed on park grounds

*All guests eat free with donation. Food will be catered by “Genius Jones Catering”. If you bring a bra, you eat free.

*Parking is $7