The Basilica Cistern, also known as the Yerebatan Cistern or the Sunken Palace, is a remarkable example of Byzantine architecture in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey. Built-in the 6th century during the reign of Emperor Justinian I, this ancient underground reservoir was designed to provide a reliable water source for the Byzantine Palace and the surrounding neighbourhoods. Today, it stands as a major tourist attraction and a testament to the ingenuity of ancient engineers.

If you are planning to visit the Basilica Cistern, purchasing your Basilica Cistern tickets in advance is advisable. This is because it is one of the most popular tourist sites in Istanbul, and the ticket queue can be quite long, especially during the high season.

The architecture of the Basilica Cistern

The Basilica Cistern is an underground water storage facility that covers an area of 9,800 square meters and has a capacity of over 80,000 cubic meters of water. It is supported by 336 columns, each measuring 8 meters in height, and arranged in 12 rows of 28 columns. These columns were taken from earlier buildings, and it is believed that some were brought from ancient Greek and Roman cities.

The architecture of the Basilica Cistern is a blend of different styles. The columns, which are made of marble and granite, are of Corinthian and Doric styles. The brick walls and the arches, on the other hand, reflect the Byzantine style of architecture. The cistern also features two Medusa heads that are used as column bases. It is unclear where these heads came from, but they were believed to be brought from a pagan temple.

The Cistern’s Importance

The Basilica Cistern played a vital role in the survival of Constantinople during times of war and siege. It was connected to an aqueduct system that brought water from the Belgrade Forest, 19 kilometres away. During the Ottoman period, the cistern continued to supply water to the Topkapi Palace and other buildings.

Today, the Basilica Cistern is open to visitors who can explore the ancient structure and marvel at its stunning architecture. The cistern is well-lit, and walkways have been constructed over the water, allowing visitors to appreciate the sheer scale of the structure. It is an experience that is both fascinating and awe-inspiring.

In addition to its impressive architecture, the cistern is also known for its mysterious atmosphere. The dimly lit interior, the sound of dripping water, and the presence of the two Medusa heads all add to the intrigue and mystery. Unsurprisingly, the cistern has been used as a setting for numerous films, including the James Bond movie “From Russia with Love.”

Visitors to the Basilica Cistern can also enjoy the artwork and installations that have been added to enhance the experience. The cistern hosts art exhibitions and performances from time to time. There are also interactive installations that allow visitors to learn more about the history and function of the cistern.

One such installation is the “Weeping Column,” located in the northwest corner of the cistern. This column is said to have the power to heal ailments. Visitors touch the column and make a wish, hoping it will weep and bring them good fortune.

Another popular attraction in the cistern is the upside-down Medusa head. This head is positioned so that it appears to be hanging upside down. According to some legends, this was done to neutralize the power of the Medusa, while others believe it was simply a practical solution to support the weight of the head.

In conclusion, the Basilica Cistern is a fascinating example of Byzantine architecture and a must-visit destination in Istanbul. Its impressive columns, arches, and walls, with its mysterious atmosphere and interactive installations, make it an unforgettable experience for visitors. Make sure to purchase your Basilica Cistern tickets in advance to avoid waiting in line and be prepared to be amazed by this ancient wonder.