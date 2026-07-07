Basadi In Music Awards: Celebrating Reggae Talent

SOUTH FLORDIA – Last June when Albert Ojwang, a Kenyan teacher and blogger died in police custody, Cathy Matete was among the thousands of people incensed by the incident. As a result, it spurred her to write We Won’t be Silent, a defiant song produced by Natures Way Entertainment.

We Won’t be Silent was released in late 2025. It has earned Matete a nomination for Reggae Artist of The Year at the Basadi In Music Awards. The awards are scheduled for Joburg Theater in South Africa from August 7-8.

Garfield Cowan is founder and head of Natures Way Entertainment, which is based in South Florida. We Won’t be Silent is part of Roots Rock Reggae, a compilation album released in January.

“This nomination means a lot to Natures Way Entertainment. For me, it is confirmation that the work, the vision and the music we have been putting out is reaching beyond Jamaica and connecting internationally,” said Cowan. “Cathy Matete is an incredible artist, and to see We Won’t be Silent receive this kind of recognition on the African continent is a proud moment for all of us,” he added. “It shows that Natures Way Entertainment is not just making music—we are creating meaningful reggae music that can cross borders, connect cultures and make an impact.”

Matete was aware of Ojwang’s views on political victimisation in Kenya. He was arrested in Nairobi, the country’s capital, after he made a post on social media critical of the country’s deputy inspector general of police.

Initial reports from Kenyan police claim Ojwang was found unconscious and died from self-inflicted injuries. An autopsy conducted by the state pathologist ruled out suicide, but confirmed Ojwang died from severe assault-related trauma.

Six persons, including four police officers, have been charged with his murder.

Basadi Music In Awards Reggae Artist Of The Year Contestants

The other contestants for Basadi Music In Awards Reggae Artist Of The Year are Shekhinah of South Africa (What Are We). Also included are Undefynd Musiq of Zimbabwe (Beacon), Dimahr of South Africa (Ancient Waters), and Empress Deevyne of South Africa (You’re Worthy).

Cowan, who is from St. Ann parish in Jamaica, started Natures Way Entertainment in 2010. He has produced songs by top dancehall acts such as Anthony B, Wayne Wonder, Jah Cure and Ginjah.