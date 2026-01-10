Barbershop Speaks Kicks Off 2026 With “New Year, New Narrative: Shaping Your Unique Identity”

MIAMI GARDENS — Barbershop Speaks launches 2026 with a powerful community conversation, “New Year, New Narrative: Shaping Your Unique Identity,” on January 31, 2026, at 7:00 PM at ToppCuttaz Barbershop in Miami Gardens. Designed as a moment of reflection, renewal, and courage, the event creates a welcoming space for individuals to explore personal growth and gain practical tools for defining and expressing their authentic selves.

As many enter the new year reassessing their goals and direction, the conversation invites participants to examine how identity shapes purpose, decisions, and life paths. Attendees will leave with actionable insights on aligning self-perception with meaningful choices and long-term success.

The dialogue will be led by Jefferson Noël, Founder of Barbershop Speaks, alongside Corey G. Patterson, CPA, Founder and Managing Partner of Corey G. Patterson, P.A., and moderated by LaMyia Pearlinia.

“A new year gives us permission to pause, reflect, and decide who we are becoming,” said Jefferson Noël, Founder of Barbershop Speaks. “This conversation empowers people to take ownership of their story and intentionally shape their future.”

Drawing from his experience in business, discipline, and leadership, Corey G. Patterson will explore how identity directly influences mindset, behavior, and results.

“Who you believe yourself to be determines the actions you take and the plans you pursue,” said Corey G. Patterson, CPA. “The start of a new year is the perfect time to align your identity with your goals.”

Barbershop Speaks believes barbershops are modern-day classrooms. By transforming familiar community spaces into hubs for dialogue, the organization fosters growth, confidence, and empowerment through meaningful conversation.

Barbershop Speaks Guest Speakers

Jefferson Noël

Jefferson Noël is a professor at Florida International University, a four-time author, and a TEDx speaker. He is the founder of Barbershop Speaks and the host of a popular television show on WSFL-TV. His work has earned numerous honors in education, leadership, and literary achievement.

For more information about Barbershop Speaks, visit:https://www.barbershopspeaks.com/

Corey G. Patterson, CPA

Corey G. Patterson is an award-winning CPA and Managing Partner of his full-service accounting firm. Known for his transparent, client-centered approach, he empowers individuals and businesses to understand and apply effective financial strategies.

His insights have been featured in major publications, and his commitment to community impact remains central to his work. For more information about Corey Patterson, visit: https://coreygpatterson.com/.