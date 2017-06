Barbados Wins Top Caribbean Culinary Honors at Taste of the Caribbean

“Bimshire” Wins Top Team, Bartender and Seafood Honors; BVI Takes Chef of the Year Category at Taste of the Caribbean 2017

MIAMI – Barbados is the Caribbean National Culinary Team of the Year at the 2017 Taste of the Caribbean competition in Miami.

The Bajan team won the top honors in the finale of the 2017 Taste of the Caribbean culinary competition at the Hyatt Regency in Miami yesterday evening, after also bagging individual honors for Ryan Adamson, Caribbean Bartender of the Year, and Damian Leach for Seafood.

Kenneth Molyneaux from the British Virgin Islands was crowned Caribbean Chef of the Year and also took home the top prize in the Beef Competition.

The Cayman Islands’ Melissa Logan was Caribbean Pastry Chef of the Year, while Kenria Taylor from The Bahamas was Caribbean Junior Chef of the Year. The Chocolate winner was Bonaire’s Sherundly Bernabela.

“We really applaud all these Taste of the Caribbean participants, their national hotel and tourism associations, team managers and sponsors for developing 14 astounding Caribbean national teams to compete at this event,” said Frank Comito, Director General and CEO of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA). “The teams’ commitment to the region showed in the heart and soul that each of the participants invested in their presentations,” he added.

Presented by CHTA, Taste of the Caribbean hosted cooking and bartending competitions between teams from The Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

This year’s event was held June 2-6 at the Hyatt Regency Miami.

2017 Taste of the Caribbean culinary competition winners

WINNER

Barbados

GOLD

Barbados

Cayman Islands

Turks and Caicos

SILVER

Bahamas

Bonaire

Curaçao

Jamaica

Puerto Rico

St. Lucia

St. Maarten

Suriname

Trinidad & Tobago

USVI

BRONZE

BVI

CARIBBEAN CHEF OF THE YEAR

WINNER

BVI: Kenneth Molyneaux

GOLD

Bahamas: Emmanuel Gibson

Barbados: Willis Griffith

Bonaire: Miguel Saragoza

BVI: Kenneth Molyneaux

Cayman Islands: Joshua Saldanha

Turks & Caicos: Edwin Gallardo

SILVER

Curaçao: Adriyel Lourens

Puerto Rico: Juan Nieves

St. Maarten: Dino Jagtiani

Trinidad & Tobago: Brandon Maharaj

USVI: Tatiana Connor-Peets

BRONZE

Jamaica: Dwayne Lamont

St. Lucia: Niguel Gerald

Suriname: Lorenzo Harper

CARIBBEAN BARTENDER OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Angostura

WINNER

Barbados: Ryan Adamson

GOLD

Barbados: Ryan Adamson

Cayman Islands: Angela Robeedo

St. Maarten: Paul Peterson

Trinidad & Tobago: Clinton Ramdhan

SILVER

Bahamas: Gino Wilson

BVI: Everson Rawlins

Puerto Rico: Joafner Marrero

USVI: Christopher Bahash

BRONZE

Bonaire: Kelvin Ventura

Curaçao: Fabian Cleopa

Jamaica: Kemoya Livingston

St. Lucia: Germain Sydney

Suriname: Stefano Greb

Turks & Caicos: Jean Tissiant

CARIBBEAN PASTRY CHEF OF THE YEAR

WINNER

Cayman Islands: Melissa Logan

GOLD

Barbados: Javon Cummins

Cayman Islands: Melissa Logan

Trinidad & Tobago: Anasuya Jackson

Turks & Caicos: Yoginder Singh

SILVER

Bahamas: Angel R. Bentacourt

Curaçao: Carlos Anthonij

Puerto Rico: Zuleika Rivera Reices

Suriname: Xaviera Mijnhijmer

USVI: Natalie Buckner

BRONZE

BVI: Neville Tucker

Jamaica: Dexter Singh

St. Lucia: Robert McDonald

St. Maarten: Ronald Estephane

HONORARY MENTION

Bonaire: Maria Mastrangelo

CARIBBEAN JUNIOR CHEF OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Johnson & Wales University

WINNER

Bahamas: Kenria Taylor

GOLD

Bahamas: Kenria Taylor

Barbados: Nicholas Ifill

Bonaire: Dustin Libiee

Cayman Islands: Brittney Bodden

Puerto Rico: Efrain Marquez

Suriname: Yamuro Zuiverloon

Trinidad & Tobago: Rondell Thompson

Turks & Caicos: Martin Wilkiens

SILVER

BVI: Ariq Flax-Clarke

Curaçao: Dane Ribeiro Rodriguez

Jamaica: Mathew Bancroft

St. Lucia: Billy Mauricette

St. Maarten: Suzirea Adoptie

HONOARY MENTION

USVI: Nandi Furet

BEEF COMPETITION

Sponsored by Certified Angus Beef

WINNER

BVI: Kenneth Molyneaux

GOLD

BVI: Kenneth Molyneaux

St. Maarten: Suzirea Adoptie

SILVER

Bahamas: Jamal Petty

Barbados: Kirk Ruck

Bonaire: Miguel Saragoza

Cayman Islands: Raiesh Govindasamy

Curaçao: Dane Ribeiro Rodriguez

Jamaica: Khalil Campbell

Puerto Rico: Juan Lebrón

St. Lucia: Nissa Paul

Suriname: Raktnil Mahes

Trinidad & Tobago: Ridge Juman

Turks & Caicos: Joseph Charles

USVI: Shawn Riley

SEAFOOD COMPETITION

WINNER

Barbados: Damian Leach

GOLD

Barbados: Damian Leach

SILVER

Bahamas: Kevyn Pratt

Cayman Islands: Jordy Rankin

Jamaica: Damion Gordon

Suriname: Gilbert Wirjomoenawi

Turks & Caicos: Edwin Gallardo

USVI: Norman McPherson

BRONZE

Bonaire: Sherundly Bernabela

BVI: Caswall Ponte

Curaçao: Jereld Balentien

Puerto Rico: Alejandro Torres

St. Lucia: Klent Abel

St. Maarten: Justin Assendelft

HONORARY MENTION

Trinidad & Tobago: Aswad Forde

CHOCOLATE COMPETITION

Sponsored by Valrhona

WINNER

Bonaire: Sherundly Bernabela

SILVER

Bonaire: Sherundly Bernabela

St. Maarten: Ronald Estephane

Turks & Caicos: Yoginder Singh

BRONZE

BVI: Ansony Salmon

Curaçao: Carlos Anthonij

St. Lucia: Kisha Prosper

USVI: Natalie Buckner

HONORARY MENTION

Barbados: Ron Maynard

Jamaica: Alicia Baker-Wray

Puerto Rico: Zuleika Rivera Reices

SPECIAL AWARDS

Andre Niederhauser Visionary Leadership Award

Augusto Schreiner

Hans Schenk Commemorative Award for the Most Innovative Dish utilizing Indigenous Ingredients

Winner – Yamuro Zuiverloon, Suriname, Junior Chef

Tony Mack Spirit of the Competition

Winner – Team Anguilla

Winner – Our Bartender Judges: Ira Claxton, Marv Cunningham and our Bartender Head Judge, Raakesh Madoo

Best Rum Drink

Winner – Barbados, Ryan Adamson

Best Vodka Drink

Winner – Trinidad & Tobago, Clinton Ramdhan

Best Non Alcoholic Drink

Winner – St. Maarten, Paul Petterson