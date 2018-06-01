Barbados seeks International Monetary Fund help with economic reform plan

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Ms. Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, made following statement today regarding Barbados:

“As announced by Prime Minister Mottley earlier today, the Barbados economy has been going through significant challenges for some years. The authorities are developing an economic reform plan designed to address these challenges, and they have asked the international community and the International Monetary Fund to assist them as they put the economy back on a path to recovery. An IMF team led by Bert van Selm will be visiting Bridgetown to start discussions on how the Fund can support the authorities’ economic plan. Our ultimate goal is to help Barbados achieve higher living standards and more inclusive growth for the years ahead.”