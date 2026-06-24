Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley Honored in Florida

MIRAMAR — Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, one of the world’s most prominent voices on climate justice, economic development and global equity, was honored in South Florida with the Global Africa Ubuntu Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Miramar Commissioner Avril Cherasard.

The award is presented for “Africans in Action Inc.” the “City of Miramar”, and the “Global Africa Symposium” organizers. They are the groups behind the award. It recognizes Mottley’s contributions to global leadership.In addition, it honors her international diplomacy and the advancement of people of African descent worldwide.

“Leadership is not just about a title; it is about action. Prime Minister Mottley is a role model, a mentor and a fearless example of what it means to lead from the front on the global stage,” Cherasard said.

Mottley has become a leading international advocate for climate resilience, economic reform, social justice and sustainable development. Her leadership has drawn global recognition and elevated Barbados as an influential voice in international affairs.

The presentation marked a signature moment ahead of the Global Africa Symposium. This gathering is designed to bring together leaders, innovators, policymakers, entrepreneurs and community members. The purpose is to advance dialogue and collaboration across the global African diaspora.

“I really want to thank you for this recognition. When we fight these battles, we don’t expect to earn recognition such as this,” Mottley said. “It is still humbling. The work we are doing only means something when we are able to persuade more and more people to come together. We will only favor ourselves if we act with discipline, compassion and a willingness to think outside the box, defy expectations and reach for the future we know is possible.”

Cherasard said the honor reflects Mottley’s lasting impact on international affairs. She said it also reflects her commitment to uplifting communities through visionary leadership and public service.

The Global Africa Ubuntu Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates individuals whose work reflects Ubuntu, the belief that humanity is strengthened through unity, compassion and collective advancement.

Honorees are recognized for creating lasting change and inspiring future generations of leaders.

Miramar continues to foster global partnerships and cultural engagement through programs and events. These initiatives connect communities, elevate diverse voices and spotlight leaders whose work transcends borders.