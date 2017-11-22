Bahamian recording artist, Lady E to perform in South Florida

SUNRISE – Exciting young Bahamian recording Artist, Lady E will be featured in performance, this weekend at the Caribbean Seafood Bar and Grill, Sunrise Florida.

Known for upbeat popular hits such as “My Island in The Sun,” and “Live for Da Road,” Lady E, will be showcased with All for One House Band, at the after Thanksgiving outing, this Saturday (November 25th) at Fins N Things, 3801 University Drive, Sunrise.

At the recent release of her “Live for Da Road,” Lady E was reported as saying, “As the song says, ‘I live for this’. I am proud of our Junkanoo, our dance, our spirit, and our contagious happiness. You can’t listen to this song and stay quiet.”

On Thanksgiving the turkey will be featured, on Friday shopping will take place and on Saturday the event with Lady E promises to be the perfect way to end the week, with authentic Bahamian culture encompassing, the music food and drinks.

Conch Pearl Entertainment 242, a newly formed partnership of two passionate Bahamians, Fred Ferguson and David Moss, is sponsoring the up close and personal evening with Lady E.

The two Bahamians have come together to showcase to the world, “The authentic soul of The Bahamas through a creation of a series of programs that will showcase the best that the creative artistic Bahamian community has to offer.”

Tickets are on sale now at Bahamian Reef Seafood Restaurant 7836 NW 44th Street Sunrise FL 33351, Fins N Things – 3801 N. University Drive Sunrise FL 33351; Bahama Grill – 7619 SR 7 Parkland FL 33073, and Finley’s Bahamian Restaurant- 2710 W Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33069