Bahamian-American Songstress Tara Lynne Releases “What The World Needs”

[ORLANDO] – Inspired by the events of 2020 Tara Lynne released the song and video for ‘What the World Needs’. “I felt compelled to lend my voice as an agent of change” she explained.

WTWN features her signature feel-good harmonies, an unforgettable hook and an uplifting Caribbean-pop beat.

Tara Lynne, the Bimini Gal is a stunning Florida-based singer/songwriter with a fresh international sound that blends R&B and urban tones with the sonic spices of her native Caribbean.

Tara’s musical journey began in her hometown of Bimini, Bahamas singing with her father’s band “Ossie Brown and the Calypsonians”. After relocating to Miami, Tara began collaborating with several top producers and artists and was featured on “Mo Fire” from Lil Wayne’s Platinum selling album “Tha Carter II”.

A captivating live performer she has shared stages with international stars including Grammy award-winning artists Monica and Wyclef Jean, Caribbean legends including Beenie Man, Alison Hinds and Machel Montano and afrobeat superstar Davido.

Tara Lynne believes ‘What the World Needs’ is the uplifting anthem for the healing to come, “these are challenging times and the world needs a little bit of love and some unity.” The song and video are available on all major platforms.