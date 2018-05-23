Bahamas To Launch A Travel Talk Radio Show in Palm Beach

PLANTATION – The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation (BMOTA) recently partnered with Alpha Media, a multimedia broadcast company in Palm Beach, Florida to create, produce and broadcast a customized digital radio show to its large, affluent audience.

The 30-minute radio talk show, Bahamas Travel, is set to launch on WFTL 850 AM commencing on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. through July 14, 2018.

For eight weeks, listeners from Broward and Dade counties in the south to as far away as Tampa in the north will be able to tune into Bahamas Travel, the first and only travel talk show, on WFTL 850 AM. Thousands more will be able to listen in by streaming online on any of Alpha Media’s digitized channels as well as via www.Bahamas.com/radio.

Each week a lucky listener will also be given an opportunity to win a wonderful prize ranging from a complimentary airline or cruise line ticket to The Bahamas, a luxurious hotel stay or an exclusive authentically Bahamian destination experience in The Bahamas, when they tune into the show and answer correctly, the weekly trivia question on www.850wftl.com.

Bahamas Travel is the newest marketing initiative organized by the BMOTA Plantation Office and is designed to further heighten The Bahamas’ diverse and impressive brand, increase market visibility, engage loyal listeners, increase visitor interest and bookings to its destination and simultaneously, promote the latest developments, trends and tourism activities occurring in the 700 Islands of The Bahamas.

Some of the leading hospitality, travel and allied industry professionals will also be featured on the show, weekly.

All content material, commercials, formatting and production will be controlled by The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation.

Veteran hospitality professionals at The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Earnestine Moxyz, Global Communications Manager and Donna Mackey, Senior Sales Manager will serve as the show’s radio hosts.

Participating sponsors for The Bahamas Travel Show are: Bahamasair, Silver Airlines, FRS Caribbean, Balearia, Sandyport Beach Resort, Bluff House Beach Resort & Marina in Green Turtle Cay, Abaco and Treasure Cay Beach Resort in Abaco.

In addition to the exclusive radio show on Alpha Media’s WFTL, Alpha Media will for twenty six weeks, commencing in May, promote The Islands Of The Bahamas on seven of its radio stations, from Miami to Vero Beach, including: WRMF, WMBX, WIRK, WEAT, BEATZ, WMEN, and WFTL.

Other partnership opportunities include promotions at targeted consumer shows: Our Kids World Family Fun Fest in April and August 2018, Nurses Night Out Gala in May, Summer Beer Fest in July, as well as a three months mobile billboard marketing campaign.

The ‘taking it to the street’ socially engaged marketing campaign showcases iconic Bahamas photos, wrapped around Alpha Media’s mobile van and gives thousands of persons throughout various Florida communities, the opportunity to take a photo of themselves at the van, #Bahamasgetaway and enter to win a Bahamas weekend getaway.

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Alpha Media is a diverse multimedia broadcast company, which owns 229 radio stations in 50 markets across the U.S, seven of which are based in West Palm Beach.