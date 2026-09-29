Bahamas Taps Hotel Veteran Jackson Weech to Steer Tourism Growth

NASSAU, Bahamas — The Bahamas has named veteran hotel executive Jackson Alexander Weech its next director general of tourism. The country is turning to an industry leader with more than 35 years of experience as it seeks to extend a record run of visitor growth.

Weech, who takes office Oct. 1, has worked across The Bahamas, the Caribbean and the United Kingdom. He has collaborated with government officials, tourism stakeholders and international partners on airlift, workforce development, infrastructure, product improvement and destination competitiveness.

As director general, Weech will provide technical leadership as the ministry builds on strong 2026 tourism results. These include continued growth in stopover arrivals and several record-setting months.

Tourism Industry Experience

“Jackson Weech brings to the Ministry a depth of tourism industry experience that will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen the sector and ensure that tourism delivers meaningful economic opportunities for Bahamians,” Tourism Minister Glenys Hanna Martin said. “He understands this industry from the ground up, from the people who deliver the visitor experience every day to the businesses, stakeholders and partners who drive the success of our tourism economy. His experience, relationships and knowledge of the sector will strengthen the Ministry’s capacity to execute our tourism priorities and position The Bahamas for continued growth.”

President of the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association

Weech has led hotel operations, sales and marketing, strategic planning, financial management, labor relations and industry advocacy. President of the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association since December 2024, he most recently served as vice president and general manager of The Royal Towers at Atlantis Paradise Island, overseeing operations, financial performance, guest experience, capital planning and senior leadership development.

Vice President of Hotel Operations

His previous posts include vice president of hotel operations at Atlantis Paradise Island; hotel manager at Sandals Royal Bahamian and Sandals Negril; and general manager of SuperClubs Breezes Bahamas, where he spent 15 years while also working across the company’s properties in Jamaica.

Earlier, Weech held human resources and labor relations roles, including assistant executive director of the Bahamas Hotel Employers’ Association. There, he represented member hotels in mediation and arbitration and advised on industrial agreements.

“I am honoured to have been entrusted with the responsibility of serving as Director General of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism,” Weech said. “I have spent my career in this industry and have had the privilege of working alongside many of the people and organisations that make Bahamian tourism successful. I look forward to bringing that experience into the Ministry and working with Minister Hanna Martin, the Ministry’s team and our partners throughout the industry to advance the continued growth and development of tourism in The Bahamas.”

Weech holds a Higher National Diploma in hotel management from Shannon College of Hotel Management in Ireland and a diploma in hotel management from the Bahamas Hotel Training College. He also completed Cornell University’s Executive Development Program.

Succeeds Latia Duncombe

He succeeds Latia Duncombe, who led the ministry for more than four years — first in an acting capacity beginning in January 2022 and formally from January 2023.