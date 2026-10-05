Bahamas October Travel: New Flights, Food Festivals and Deals

NASSAU, Bahamas — The Bahamas is extending the summer travel season into October with new nonstop flights, major food and arts festivals, sports events and resort deals across the islands.

Highlights include Aeroméxico’s first nonstop service between Mexico City and Nassau, expanded South Florida airlift, the Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival and the Conch Cracking Festival. Here is what travelers should know for October and the months ahead.

New and Expanded Bahamas Flights

Aeroméxico — Mexico City to Nassau

Aeroméxico will launch nonstop service between Mexico City and Nassau on March 19, 2027. The route will create the first nonstop link between The Bahamas and Mexico and the first scheduled connection between the two capitals, marking The Bahamas’ largest airlift expansion in Latin America to date.

Breeze Airways — Tampa to Nassau

Breeze Airways is offering twice-weekly nonstop service between Tampa International Airport and Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau. The Thursday and Sunday flights restore nonstop jet service between the cities for the first time in more than 20 years. Introductory one-way fares start at $99 for bookings made by Feb. 3, 2027.

Tradewind Aviation — Fort Lauderdale to Nassau

Tradewind Aviation will begin daily nonstop service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Nassau on Dec. 10. The 48-minute route is part of a 30% expansion of the carrier’s Bahamas schedule and joins its daily Fort Lauderdale service to Marsh Harbour and North Eleuthera.

Bahamas Events in October

Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival | Oct. 21-25, Baha Mar, Nassau

The fifth annual festival returns with chef demonstrations, culinary master classes and the FUZE Art Expo featuring Caribbean artists. A Taste of Baha Mar, an all-inclusive opening party with chef stations and cocktails, will include a performance by OneRepublic.

Bahamas Bonefishing Tournament Series | Sept. 30-Oct. 4, Andros; 14-18, Long Island; Nov. 10-15, Exuma

The second annual series combines competition, conservation, culture and community across three islands known for bonefishing. The championship concludes in Exuma in November.

Conch Cracking Festival | Oct. 12, Grand Bahama Island

McClean’s Town will celebrate Bahamian food and culture with conch salad, fritters, cracked conch, traditional dishes, heritage games, live entertainment and a conch-cracking competition.

Upcoming Bahamas Events

TASTE of Grand Bahama Island | Nov. 14, Grand Bahama Island: The new luxury culinary experience at Xquisite Catamaran Center on Grand Bahama Island is designed to engage all five senses. Tickets will go on sale soon.

The new luxury culinary experience at Xquisite Catamaran Center on is designed to engage all five senses. Tickets will go on sale soon. Abaco Beach Resort Pickleball Tournament | Nov. 13-15, Abaco: The three-day tournament returns with a kickoff reception, expert clinics, bracket play and wine-pairing dinners at Abaco Beach Resort and Boat Harbour Marina.

The three-day tournament returns with a kickoff reception, expert clinics, bracket play and wine-pairing dinners at Abaco Beach Resort and Boat Harbour Marina. Pomp, Snow & CIRQUEumstance at Atlantis | Nov. 29, 2026-Jan. 8, 2027, Paradise Island: Atlantis Paradise Island will debut the holiday Cirque production at Atlantis Theatre with circus arts, costumes, illusions and internationally acclaimed acts for all ages.

Atlantis Paradise Island will debut the holiday Cirque production at Atlantis Theatre with circus arts, costumes, illusions and internationally acclaimed acts for all ages. Andrea Bocelli at Atlantis | Dec. 31, Paradise Island: Andrea Bocelli will perform an open-air New Year’s Eve concert on the Royal Deck at 9:30 p.m. Tickets and concert-and-stay packages are available.

Andrea Bocelli will perform an open-air New Year’s Eve concert on the Royal Deck at 9:30 p.m. Tickets and concert-and-stay packages are available. Run Bahamas Race Weekend | Jan. 31, Nassau: The inaugural event starts at 6 a.m. at Goodman’s Bay and includes a marathon, four-person relay, half marathon, 10K and Colors of Courage 5K cancer awareness run. The route passes Rawson and Pompey squares, Saunders Beach, Arawak Cay and West Bay Street. Virtual options are also available. Register at net.

Bahamas Resort Deals and Travel Offers

For a complete list of Bahamas deals and vacation packages, visit Bahamas.com.

Bahamas Earns Top Winter Family Vacation Ranking

S. News & World Report ranked The Bahamas No. 5 on its list of the 10 Best Winter Family Vacations. The publication cited family-friendly resorts, beaches, warm weather and proximity to the United States.

Island Spotlight: Ragged Island

Ragged Island, the southernmost and one of the “Deep Out” Islands of The Bahamas, offers an off-the-grid escape with quiet beaches, clear water and access to remote cays.

The island’s expansive flats attract bonefish anglers, while offshore waters offer grouper, snapper, barracuda, tuna and kingfish.

Duncan Town, the island’s only settlement, has fewer than 100 residents. The community’s three religious denominations worship together each Sunday. Ragged Island also has a lighthouse completed in 1922, a harbor and a salt pond that reflects the island’s former salt industry. Residents still harvest salt from family plots and send it to market in Nassau.

Most visitors stay on nearby Long Island and travel to Ragged Island by boat or charter flight for a day trip.

For current Bahamas flight schedules, event details and travel deals, visit Bahamas.com.