Bahamas Marketing Team Records Updates At CBS Los Angeles Studio

FORT LAUDERDALE – A marketing team from The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism (BMOT) recently used the opportunity in Los Angeles to visit the CBS studio there to record all that is exciting and new in The Bahamas, to be shared with consumers in that market.

The recorded interviews were with special emphasis on new resorts in The Bahamas, as well as cultural and heritage festivals and signature sporting events in The Islands.

The interviews are being used as commercials and are airing on AMP Radio 97 in Los Angeles, CA, through June of this year.

CBS’ Andrew Harlander hosted the team of Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Marketing Managers. The young executives hailed from BMOT offices across the U.S. and were in Southern California providing updates to Travel Agents at Special Trade Show/Dinner Presentations and Cultural Extravaganzas in Los Angeles and San Diego.

The team was led in the studio by Bahamas Public Relations Manager, Jeannie Gibson, and recordings were done by Marketing Managers, Antoinette Neely, Atlanta; Larnelle Johnson, Los Angeles and Chrystal Bethel, New York.