Bahamas Based Marketing Company Introduces New Online Business TV Show

Nassau, Bahamas – Spence Finlayson, Founder & CEO of Casablanca Promotions in collaboration with Thomas Robinson of Innovations Ltd. have recently created a brand new online television show called Business Perspectives that gives small and medium sized businesses an opportunity to promote their services and products across many social media platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Finlayson, went on to say that he was a top Yellow Pages Sales Consultant for BATELCO for a number of years and that “advertising helps a business to earn profits by enabling more people to know about the products and services and thus resulting in more sales. The consumers on the other hand will never get to know about the products and services if they are not promoted and advertised.”

He said that “not advertising is like winking at a girl in the dark, only you one know what you are doing , nobody else.“

Finlayson said that this new online tv show Business Perspectives is an incredible vehicle to afford entrepreneurs and business owners the opportunity to let the world know about their business.”

Finlayson, has created and hosted three actual television shows The Possible Dream, Dare To Be Great TV Show and the latest In Search of Inspiration TV Show which is currently being aired on ZNS TV 211, Caribvision and One Caribbean Television Station.

Persons interested in being a part of the show can call 601-4291 or email at phoenixinstitute@gmail.com