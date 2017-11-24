Bahamas to Host APEX Technology Convention for Caribbean Justice Sector

BY GERARD BEST

Nassau, Bahamas – Leading jurists, attorneys and legal professionals from across the region will gather in The Bahamas this month for a special convention focused on technology innovations for improving justice delivery in the Caribbean.

The convention, to be held on November 27, will be hosted by APEX, a Caribbean not-for-profit agency established by the Caribbean Court of Justice in 2016 to deliver technology and capacity development solutions for Caribbean courts, law offices and justice sector practitioners.

“We believe that the most relevant and cost-effective solutions for addressing current inefficiencies in the justice sector can best come from those who have an intimate knowledge and deep appreciation of the Caribbean environment,” said Sir Dennis Byron, president of the Caribbean Court of Justice.

APEX is the Caribbean’s only non-profit dedicated to strengthening the administration of law and justice in the region. The agency’s first stakeholder convention aims to raise awareness of the current global and regional court-technology landscape.

“The APEX convention is a significant milestone for the Caribbean, presenting a new regional forum to showcase Caribbean-specific innovations for advancing court modernisation,” said Bevil Wooding, executive director of APEX.

“There are several factors behind the pervasive issues of delays and backlogs in the justice systems. A coordinated and technology-enabled Caribbean approach is a critical element in addressing these issues and improving the performance of Caribbean courts,” he added.

APEX has developed software for electronic case filing, case management and performance measurement that is already being used by Courts and law offices across the region, including Barbados, Belize, Guyana, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The agency also has a unique governance model that includes jurists and legal practitioners from across the Caribbean, with institutional members drawn from the region’s courts, governments and law associations.

“With APEX, courts and justice sector stakeholders can now have a direct say in the development of systems to improve the quality of justice and the transparency and accountability of the justice sector across the Caribbean,” Byron said.

The inaugural APEX stakeholders’ convention will be held at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort in conjunction with the Caribbean Telecommunications Union’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Week. The event will be broadcast live over the Internet.