The Bahamas Grabs Four Spots on the Coolest Caribbean Hotels List

NASSAU, Bahamas: It’s official. The Bahamas officially has the coolest resorts, having landed four hotel properties on the United Kingdom Times 30 Coolest Caribbean Hotels list.

The UK’s top publication lists Tiamo Resort on South Andros as number 1, Bahama House on Harbour Island as number 2, The Other Side on Eleuthera as number 5 and Compass Point on New Providence as number 6.

The article describes the number one hotel, Tiamo Resort, as “the fine balance between luxury and unsullied nature”.

Joy Jibrilu, Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, said the continued successes of the hotel properties in The Islands of The Bahamas are indicative of the destination’s commitment to the ongoing improvement of its tourism product.

“We’re thrilled to receive this accolade from The Times. It is affirmation of our hotels’ dedication to providing outstanding service and memorable, authentic experiences to our guests,” Mrs. Jibrilu commented.

The Bahamian hotels topping The Times’ list are each unique in their own ways. A National Geographic unique lodge, Tiamo Resort is described by its guests as unmatched seclusion and the perfect place to lose track of time. It is popular for its 13 sustainably built thatched-roof villas — some with private swimming pools — which surround spectacular coral reefs.

Bahama House is said to be the next “it” hotel on Harbour Island. Popular lifestyle magazines describe the boutique hotel as the Nantucket of the Caribbean. The property is littered with white picket fences, pastel painted cottages and picturesque boutiques.

The Other Side, located in North Eleuthera, can easily be mistaken for a campsite but be not fooled as it is an eco-conscious retreat that consists of a series of luxury tents that are all solar-powered.

Lastly, Compass Point is a hotel village of Junkanoo coloured luxury huts that overlook one of the most beautiful stretches of ocean in The Bahamas. A sunset experienced at Compass Point is one of the best in the country.

Other hotels that made the list are Little Good Harbour in Barbados, Sugar Reef in Bequia and Petit St Vincent in the Grenadines.

Click here for the full list