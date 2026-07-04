Bahamas Goombay Broward Brings Bahamian Culture to Miramar

Free, family-friendly cultural celebration hosted by Miramar Commissioner Avril K. Cherasard will feature live performances, island cuisine, Junkanoo parades and a VIP “Join the Rush” experience

MIRAMAR, Fla. — Bahamas Goombay Broward is set to transform Miramar City Hall Plaza into a high-energy celebration of Bahamian culture, music, food and heritage on Saturday, July 18, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. The free, family-friendly event will bring the rhythm, flavor and color of the islands to the heart of Broward County.

Cultural Showcase

Presented as a daylong cultural showcase, Bahamas Goombay Broward will feature live entertainment, cultural performances, authentic island cuisine, arts and crafts vendors and activities for all ages. The entertainment lineup includes Stileet, Avvy, Sweet Emily, Julien Believe, Jonny Cake, DJ Gangalee and DJ Bankz.

The event will also spotlight Isiah Taylor “Bahamen,” a founding member of the Grammy Award-winning group Baha Men, known worldwide for the smash hit “Who Let the Dogs Out.”

Timed to celebrate 53 years of Bahamian Independence, the festival will feature a Bahamian Goombay Village. It will also include Junkanoo parades and the popular Battle of the Conch Fritters.

Hosted by Miramar Commissioner Avril K. Cherasard, Bahamas Goombay Broward highlights the rich traditions and spirit of the Bahamas. Moreover, it strengthens cultural connection and community pride across the City of Miramar and Broward County.

VIP Experience

For guests looking to get closer to the action, the “Join the Rush” VIP All Access Experience is available for $100. It includes access to an exclusive meet-and-greet reception with artists. In addition, it offers VIP concert-area access starting at 6 p.m. It also includes Bahama Mama rum tasting. You get a premium front-of-parade spot for the Junkanoo experience. You also receive an exclusive Goombay swag bag.

Event Details: Bahamas Goombay Broward takes place Saturday, July 18, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Miramar City Hall Plaza, 2300 Civic Center Place, Miramar, Fla. Admission is free. For tickets and VIP access, click here.