Bahamas Brand Dominates at Sawgrass Mills Mall in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE – Over the period January 10 – February 7, The Islands of The Bahamas brand is receiving high visibility in a heavily trafficked area of the Sawgrass Mills Mall, in Sunrise, Florida in what is being called a major brand takeover or mall domination.

Sawgrass Mall, a mega shopping complex located in South Florida, is reportedly the largest single-story shopping outlet in the U.S. and one of the largest shopping malls in the country.

The mall boasts some 2.4 million square feet and attracts an annual traffic of 40 million shoppers.

Currently through February 7, Bahamas Banner images are hanging in the corridors of the Mall’s Entry Two, Three and Four Lit boxes with Bahamas images are located at ideal spots in the three entries and in the rotunda where the three entries merge, Bahamas images encircle the area providing a high visibility of the country’s brand from all angles.

A Bahamas booth is located near to entrance two – beside the Tommy Hilfiger outlet –and throughout the month is being manned by the staff of the Bahamas Tourist Office (BTO), Florida and its industry partners including Bahamasair, FRS Caribbean (Ferry to Bimini), Balearia Caribbean (Ferry to Freeport, Grand Bahama) hoteliers such as Abaco Beach Resort, and the country’s Promotion Boards.

Busy shoppers in the world class mall, are stopping by the booth and having their questions on The Bahamas destination answered. According to members of the BTO marketing team, shoppers’ questions are ranging from the ease of accessing Exuma, Bahamas – the home of the famous swimming pigs – to the best time and best means of transport to take a quick weekend jaunt to one of the many islands of The Bahamas. Shoppers are also being given the opportunity to win prizes including trips to The Bahamas.

Director of Sales for the Bahamas Tourist Office, Plantation, FL, Betty Bethel-Moss, has said about the promotional campaign: “This is a one of a kind and incredible opportunity for The Islands Of The Bahamas to be showcased at a venue that attracts such an impressive number of shoppers daily, translating into phenomenal visibility and massive exposure for our Islands.”

Director Bethel-Moss also said that, “what makes the opportunity even more stupendous is the fact that during this major initiative, The Bahamas brand will be heavily exposed not only to local and national shoppers, but also to the astounding number of International visitors who are drawn to this Broward County attraction, during their South Florida visits.”

The mall features some 375 name-brand outlets and off-price retail stores and 90 plus unique retailers not found elsewhere in South Florida, with 70 luxury outlets.

During the “takeover,” team members from the Bahamas Tourist Office and the marketing partners are available at the booth, Wednesday through Sunday to provide shoppers with information on the Bahamas product.