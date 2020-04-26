Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle presents “A POEM FOR LIFE CONTEST”

What are you going through? What are you feeling during this COVID-19 pandemic?

Inner Circle will pick up The 10 best Poems submitted and people will decide the winner via Social Media in the “A Poem For Life Contest”.

The Winning Poem will be made into a Inner Circle song.

Send Audio or Video versions of your poems to Icpoemcontest@gmail.com the contest starts April 27th and runs through May 18th 2020

Good Luck and One Love!