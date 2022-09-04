The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle Launch Florida Fall Tour

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Inner Circle are co-headliners for Beaches Oktoberfest which returns to Jacksonville after a two-year break on October 7-8. The Bad Boys of Reggae perform on opening day, with country singer Corey Smith filling the headliner’s slot on closing night.

The event, which takes place at the Sea Walk Pavilion, was first held in 2014. It has since become arguably the largest live music draw in Jacksonville, attracting as many as 45,000 fans.

In addition to music, Beaches Oktoberfest showcases German, Oktoberfest and Craft beers, 60 local artists, and over 20 of the city’s local food trucks. It was cancelled for the past two years because of COVID-19.

“We are thrilled to bring back one of the area’s most enjoyed and anticipated festivals to Jacksonville Beach this Fall. This festival is four years in the making and thanks to a positive partnership and support from the City of Jacksonville Beach and our great event partners, we are able to bring back a huge event and fundraiser to our favorite beach town,” said Charles Wagoner, co-founder of Beaches Oktoberfest.

Upcoming Florida Shows

The show is the third of four Florida gigs for Inner Circle, best known for their signature songs Bad Boys and Sweat. Their first is the Feel Good Music Fest in Miami on September 18, followed five days later by the Jerk & Curry Fest in historic St. Augustine.

The Grammy-winning band closes their Sunshine State tour at the Florida Jerk Festival in Orlando on October 23.