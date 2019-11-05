“Bad Boys For Life” Crew Meet the Bad Boys of Reggae

by Howard Campbell

MIAMI – Production on Bad Boys For Life wrapped in Miami on November 4, with the action movie stars, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, sharing down-time with Roger and Ian Lewis of the Inner Circle band, whose song of the same name, Bad Boys once again plays a central role in the franchise’s soundtrack.

Smith (who is also the movie’s co-producer), Lawrence, the Lewis brothers, co-producer Jerry Bruckheimer and co-directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah of Belgium, attended a post-production fare at Island Gardens in the Magic City.

Smith and Lawrence, who play detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively, also starred in Bad Boys and Boys II which came out in 1995 and 2003.

Both films did well at the international box office with their soundtracks featuring Bad Boys, a rocking reggae number that was released in 1987. It gained popularity as theme song for Cops, a reality crime series that aired on the fledgling Fox network.

The original version of Bad Boys was featured in a two-minute trailer released on September 4 by Sony Pictures, distributors of Bad Boys For Life. The lead song is Bad Boys For Life, a hip hop spin-off by P Diddy, Black Rob and Mark Curry.

Re-released in 1993, the original Bad Boys entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart and became one of that year’s biggest hits. The album of the same name earned Inner Circle a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album the following year.

Bad Boys For Life was also filmed in Atlanta at Tyler Perry Studios and Miami Beach. It is scheduled for release on January 17.