Award for Excellence at AFUWI Gala 2025

NEW YORK — The American Foundation for the University of the West Indies (AFUWI) is excited to announce the distinguished honorees of its prestigious “The Legacy Continues” Scholarship Awards Fundraising Gala. The 28th Annual Awards Gala will take place on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 583 Park Avenue in Manhattan. This eagerly awaited occasion will honor remarkable individuals and organizations whose leadership, charitable efforts, and accomplishments have profoundly influenced the Caribbean, the United States, and other regions.

Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Global Business Leadership and Philanthropy

Leading this year’s list of honorees is William Mahfood, Chairman of the WISYNCO group, who will receive the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Global Business Leadership and Philanthropy for his outstanding business leadership and philanthropic contributions.

Mr. Mahfood started as a warehouse supervisor and moved up in the company. He has held many roles. His focus has been on improving the route to market and distribution. These efforts help define the company’s unique strengths today. Under his leadership as chairman, the company boasts the largest listing on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

AFUWI Corporate Award

The AFUWI Corporate Award will recognize the WISYNCO Group’s commitment to corporate responsibility and business excellence.

Pelican Award

Cedric Gayle, Esq. will get the Pelican Award. This award is from the University of the West Indies (UWI) alumni in New York. This award honors Mr. Gayle for his outstanding work in law and community service. He is also a founding member of the New York alumni chapter.

Vice Chancellor’s Achievement Award

Althea Brown, Managing Director, Chief Legal Officer, and Corporate Secretary of LPL Financial, a daughter of Jamaican soil, will be honored with the esteemed Vice Chancellor’s Achievement Award for her outstanding legal and financial advisory services and her dedicated contributions to community service. LPL Financial Holdings Inc., with nearly one trillion dollars in assets under management and known as a leading investment and business solutions provider, is the largest independent broker-dealer in the United States.

Salute to Caribbean Gold Award

This year’s honored guests include Olympic gold medalist Thea LaFond Gadson. She will be recognized for her amazing performances at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her gold medal win in the women’s triple jump is the first for her home island of Dominica in Olympic history. This achievement has brought great pride and inspiration to the Caribbean region. She will receive the Salute to Caribbean Gold Award.

Pinnacle Award for Excellence in Global Hospitality Services

Completing this well-regarded cohort – The class of 2025, whose involvement in the Gala reflects shared values about the critical role of higher education in empowering individuals and nurturing communities, is the management and staff of the Half Moon Hotel. They will receive the Pinnacle Award for Excellence in Global Hospitality Services.

Located in Montego Bay, Jamaica, the hotel is a top destination in the Caribbean. It has won many awards from respected groups like Conde Nast Traveler, Forbes Travel Guide, and Travel & Leisure.

Half Moon’s dedicated team of skilled service professionals provides top-tier hospitality and actively engages in meaningful community service.

Over the years, the team has made invaluable contributions to the local public hospital—Cornwall Regional—and the SOS Children’s Village (a group home for children). They have provided scholarships for underprivileged students, among various other efforts.

Now, more than ever, the public is invited to help the next generation of pioneers. They will create a brighter and better future for everyone. Tickets and Tables for this prestigious event are available at www.afuwi.org.

For a short time, tickets are available for $500. This is part of the Women’s History Month special offer.