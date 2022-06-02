Autism: How Is It Treated and What Helps?

Autism is a spectrum disorder characterized by limited social interaction and restricted and repetitive behaviors. Autism can result from either genetics or clinical problems; however, the basic physiology of ASD remains unknown. In this article, we will discuss what autism is. What biological therapies, dietary supplements, and vitamins are encouraged by the therapists? And What promises does stem cell therapy hold for this spectrum disorder?

Biological therapy for autism symptoms

Biological therapies refer to alternative treatments and medicines other than conventional prescriptions and evidence-based therapies. These treatments include:

High-dose vitamins containing vitamin B & E, antioxidants, and Co-enzyme Q10

Special diets

Probiotics

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy

These biological treatments are known for improving core and associated symptoms of autism.

Purpose of biological treatments

The purpose of biological treatments is to reduce symptoms linked to physiological disorders by treating exclusive physiological functions. Biological therapies target underlying processes that impact a person’s brain function and development.

Vitamins and other dietary supplements

ASD is also linked to nutrient deficiency, and studies have shown that children with autism often lack or have insufficient amounts of certain vitamins and other dietary supplements like:



Vitamin B12

Vitamin D

Vitamin A

Vitamin B6

Iron

Vitamin C

Calcium

Zinc

Folate

Magnesium

Omega-3s

Melatonin

Probiotics



A study in 2009 by Allison E. Golnik and Marjorie surveyed that 539 physicians recommended vitamin and mineral supplements as ASD interventions. This shows that besides conventional treatments and therapies, supplements also play a major role in easing ASD symptoms.

Children with restrictive diets can suffer from nutrient deficiency leading to cognitive and behavioral issues. Dietary and vitamin supplements are the best way to replete nutrients quickly and effectively.

Treatment aimed at improving immunity

Recent research on ASD has highlighted that autistic individuals have altered immune dysfunction that impacts some or most neurological processes. This immune dysregulation particularly causes limited social interactions and communication.

There are no specific treatments for improving immunity in ASD people; however, certain vitamins and antioxidants can improve the efficiency, that includes:

Vitamin D plays a key role in improving immune system function and regulation, and a lack of vitamin D can onset chronic infections. Glutathione, an important antioxidant, also helps eliminate harmful toxins, chemicals, and dead cells, which can otherwise create an overactive immune system. Autistic individuals can also have low levels of DHA, a fatty acid found in fish. DHA can cross the blood-brain barrier and have an inflammatory effect on the brain and is very effective for individuals suffering from autoimmune diseases. Zinc is another major immune savior, as it helps the immune system stay healthy and function properly.

Lastly, maintaining a healthy gut with no yeast or bacterial overgrowth can also help improve immunity.

DIR floortime therapy

DIR Floortime therapy is a relationship-based therapy that helps parents connect and bond with their autistic child through play and interaction on the floor. It is sometimes used as an alternative to ABA and helps build on their strengths.

Milestones of DIR Floortime

DIR Floortime targets six milestones that contribute to both the emotional and intellectual growth of the autistic individual. These milestones aim to increase:

Self-discipline and interest in the surroundings. Intimacy or engagement within the relationships. Two-way communication. Complex communication. Emotional ideas. Emotional thinking.

The therapy typically involves repeated activities or playtime, which helps build the foundation for shared attention, engagement, and problem-solving.

Stem cell therapy for autism

Stem cell therapy is an innovative method that helps restore neural connection, modulate the immune system, and reduce inflammation within the nerve tissues. This is why stem cell therapy is a viable treatment for autoimmune, inflammatory, neurological, orthopedic, and traumatic injuries. It does not necessarily cure the ASD symptoms but allows the body to heal itself to mitigate the symptoms for longer periods.

Stem cells, besides cell regeneration, also increase blood flow to the brain. This increased blood flow helps form new neural connections and restore damaged cells in autism patients. Stem cell therapy can be combined with other therapies and interventions to cure patients with severe behavioral and intellectual disabilities for enduring results.

There is plenty of clinical evidence that supports stem cell treatment as an effective intervention for treating neurological disorders like ASD. If you are interested in knowing more about stem cell treatment, visit the stem cell therapy center and get a free online consultation on your child’s treatment options.

The most effective method of treatment for autism spectrum

No one cure or treatment can eliminate the ASD symptoms in your child entirely. However, combining certain treatments with behavioral therapies and some medications can help reduce the severity of the symptoms and might help eliminate some of them entirely.

The best treatment option for your child is the one that helps fulfill their needs and curb their symptoms effectively. Some of the most effective treatments, therapies, and medications that have proven to be effective are:

Applied Behavior Analysis

DIR floortime therapy

Occupational therapy

Sensory integration therapy

Stem cell therapy

Drugs such as Risperidone and serotonin reuptake inhibitors

Customized diet plan

Conclusion

Several evidence-based treatments, interventions, and biological therapies are available as treatment options for the autism spectrum. However, the most suitable treatments for your child have to be the ones that ensemble his needs and alleviate his symptoms well. Having a profound understanding of the available treatment options and your child’s severity of the symptoms can help you, and your therapist adopt the best interventions for your child. Rest assured, incorporating the right treatment options along with biological therapies, dietary supplements, and vitamins will essentially help a person with autism improve his or her immune deficiencies along with other disorders to live an independent and successful life.