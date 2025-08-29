Authentic Reggae Music: Meekie Embraces Jamaican Roots

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Pulsating visuals, and a mix of rich musical instruments including the deep sounds of the drums and melodies of the saxophone set the stage. It was for an entertaining and rhythmic song and video launch by reggae artiste William ‘Meekie’ Virgo.

The song and video titled ‘Home Sweet Home’ encapsulates the rich Jamaican culture and heritage. It highlights the beauty of the parish of St. Thomas. ‘Take a look in the manual of life’ a popular line from the song states that ‘there is no place like home.’ The song encourages Jamaicans to remember the land of their birth. This includes the pristine beaches, its rich and diverse culture, popular foods, and good vibe all around.

Meekie who hails from the parish of St. Thomas, but migrated to the United States several years ago, has been on a musical journey for over 20 years. Unlike his musical anthems, Meekie is a man of few words, but he is excited about his newest project. It is produced by Steven Ellis of Majestic Productions.

“When I was growing up, I was a fan of real authentic reggae music. I listened to the songs of Bob Marley, Dennis Brown, Gregory Issacs and Leroy Smart. In my songs, I have incorporated a mix of old school reggae with the current genre of reggae music, and I am happy with what I have been able to achieve,” Meekie said.

With quite a repertoire under his belt, Meekie is optimistic that his latest single, ‘Home Sweet Home’ will resonate with Jamaicans locally and in the Diaspora, and will eventually become a hit worldwide.

“Jamaica is our foundation and there is nowhere like home. When you live overseas, and come to Jamaica for a visit, you feel renewed and refreshed. You get to see your family and friends, and enjoy the cool vibes, that is synonymous with our culture. For people who live here, it’s a nice feeling to go to the river and the beaches; partake of our culture, eat some nice food and enjoy life,” Meekie said.

Steven Ellis is the producer of the track and owner of the Majestic Productions record label. Ellis said his relationship with Meekie started several years ago. At that time, he wore a different hat as a banker. He was unaware of Meekie’s musical background then. However, he soon realized that the reggae artiste was also a gifted musician. Meekie played the keyboard and bass guitar.

“I was involved in music as a young man, when I attended St. George’s College. I had a sound system called ‘Point Blank’ and we would play at many events for the school and otherwise. But life happened and I diverted into corporate Jamaica. However, two years ago, I started music again with a live show in the Harbour View community,” Ellis said.

The monthly live show dubbed ‘Reggae Pon Di Terrace’ ignited significant interest, that gave rise to the ‘Majestic Band’. With the interest that his efforts were producing, many people started to gravitate towards him; which led him to start the production arm of the company; Majestic Production.

“Meekie came to a few of the live shows, and he reached out to me. ‘Mr Ellis’ as he calls me; he said he was writing a few songs. When I heard the first line of the song, ‘…no place like home,’ I was prompted to visit St. Thomas immediately. When I heard the song in its entirety, I reached out to different producers, and everyone said it is a hit,” Ellis said.

Ellis believes the song will be successful. He thinks this is due to its quality. The unique instruments used for the rhythm also contribute to this belief. Additionally, the skill of Inkaz Production plays a role in their confidence.

The song and video launch was held at Dubwise Café on Lady Musgrave Road, to coincide with Jamaica’s celebration of its 63rd independence anniversary.