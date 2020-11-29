Augustus Pablo – King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown

“King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown” is a dub instrumental track by reggae musician Augustus Pablo from the 1976 album of the same name.

It is a dub version of the Jacob Miller song “Baby I Love You So”, also produced by Pablo.

Allmusic claims that the song is “widely regarded as the finest example of dub ever recorded” and it was listed as the third best song ever recorded by Mojo.

The track is featured on the reggae radio station K-Jah West in the soundtrack of the popular video game Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, released in October 2004.