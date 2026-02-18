Local News

Audley Rollen Among Black History Month Honorees Recognized in Tamarac

Audley Rollen (center) with the Mayor of Tamarac and City Commissioners.
Audley Rollen (center) with the Mayor of Tamarac and City Commissioners.

TAMARAC – A child star in his native Jamaica, Audley Rollen’s 67-year career encompasses different eras and genres of reggae music. That longevity was recognized by the City of Tamarac. The city honored him as one of its five Black History Month recipients.

Rollen, a longtime South Florida resident, received the award from Tamarac mayor Michelle J. Gomez on February 11 at Tamarac City Hall.

“I feel deeply honored and humbled to be receiving this award here in South Florida for all the work I’ve done over the past 67 years. My career began as a child of the Jamaican soil where my brother and I became All Island Champion on September 3rd 1959 on the Vere Johns Opportunity Hour. So, it’s rewarding to receive this international honor,” Rollen told South Florida Caribbean News.

Vere Johns Opportunity Hour was a long-running talent contest in Jamaica that helped expose future reggae greats such as Alton Ellis and John Holt.

Rollen had a solid career as a roots singer in Jamaica. He recorded songs like “Repatriation is A Must” and “Hallelujah.” He moved to the United States in the mid-1970s.

An ordained minister of religion, he and his wife Dawn Marie Wisdom are pastors at Wisdom Sabbath Ministry in Plantation.

Audley Rollen, his wife Dawn Marie (left) and Tamarac mayor Michelle J. Gomez.

Being honored in February is special for the former Rastafarian. February is Black History Month in the United States. It is also Reggae Month in Jamaica.

“It exemplifies my lifelong dedication to cultural preservation, mentorship, spiritual leadership, and the significant contribution of musical excellence that merit this recognition in Black History Month,” said Rollen. 

2026 Tamarac City Black History Month Honorees

Attorney Kaysia Earley, Cheryl Holtz, choreographer Jimmy Locust and entrepreneur Jimmy Pinchinat are the other 2026 Tamarac City Black History Month honorees.

Audley Rollen and Dawn Marie Wisdom will stage “A Time for Love God’s Way.” It is their annual post-Valentine’s Day show. The show is on February 22. It will be at the Jacaranda Golf and Country Club in Plantation.

 

